Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Beed: The alleged suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district is a shameful incident and proves that working women and students are not safe in a progressive state like Maharashtra, said Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday.

The state Congress chief also claimed that the doctor was at the receiving end after she refused to comply with the demands of "powerful people".

The 28-year-old doctor was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara on the night of October 23. In a note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both are currently in police custody.

Sapkal said the episode is "utterly unfortunate and shameful and proves that women are not safe in a progressive state like Maharashtra". He said it brings to the fore the broader issue of the safety of women working and studying in the state.

To stress his claim, the Congress leader said that "irresponsible" statements were made in the Pune bus depot rape case, while the daughter of a Union minister was "harassed" at a fair in the state.

