 Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDoctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal

The 28-year-old doctor was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara on the night of October 23. In a note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both are currently in police custody.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Harshwardhan Sapkal |

Beed: The alleged suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district is a shameful incident and proves that working women and students are not safe in a progressive state like Maharashtra, said Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday.

The state Congress chief also claimed that the doctor was at the receiving end after she refused to comply with the demands of "powerful people".

The 28-year-old doctor was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara on the night of October 23. In a note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both are currently in police custody.

Read Also
'It’s Not Just A Mistake': Worms Found In Eggs Ordered From Blinkit In Virar Near Mumbai,...
article-image

Sapkal said the episode is "utterly unfortunate and shameful and proves that women are not safe in a progressive state like Maharashtra". He said it brings to the fore the broader issue of the safety of women working and studying in the state.

FPJ Shorts
Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal
Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal
'Faith Triumphs': Banaganga Aarti To Return This Tripuri Pournima After Minister Lodha’s Intervention
'Faith Triumphs': Banaganga Aarti To Return This Tripuri Pournima After Minister Lodha’s Intervention
Palghar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Dies Of Electrocution In Vasai East’s Manicha Pada Area
Palghar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Dies Of Electrocution In Vasai East’s Manicha Pada Area
'Urban Oasis': JNPA’s Miyawaki Forest Transforms Barren Land Into Lush Green Haven
'Urban Oasis': JNPA’s Miyawaki Forest Transforms Barren Land Into Lush Green Haven

To stress his claim, the Congress leader said that "irresponsible" statements were made in the Pune bus depot rape case, while the daughter of a Union minister was "harassed" at a fair in the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Pune: Three Held In Hadapsar For Mephedrone Peddling, Including Transgender Person

Pune: Three Held In Hadapsar For Mephedrone Peddling, Including Transgender Person

Pune Crime: Three Arrested, Including Transgender Person, With Mephedrone Worth ₹4.3 Lakh

Pune Crime: Three Arrested, Including Transgender Person, With Mephedrone Worth ₹4.3 Lakh

Samsung's HARMAN Announces Rs 345 Crore Investment In Pune Plant; To Create 300 New Jobs

Samsung's HARMAN Announces Rs 345 Crore Investment In Pune Plant; To Create 300 New Jobs

Pune: MIT-Institute Of Design To Host National Design Conference 'Quasar 2025' On October 30-31

Pune: MIT-Institute Of Design To Host National Design Conference 'Quasar 2025' On October 30-31