Pune Crime: Three Arrested, Including Transgender Person, With Mephedrone Worth ₹4.3 Lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested three accused, including a transgender person, for the illegal sale and transportation of the synthetic drug Mephedrone (MD) in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Megha Deepak Jagtap (27) and Snehal alias Ganesh Shivsav Bachhe (21), a transgender resident of Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar. They were arrested on October 28.

According to the information received, the Anti-Narcotics Cell team was patrolling the Hadapsar, Wanwadi and Kalepadal areas when they noticed a woman and a transgender person acting suspiciously near Indane Gas, Manjari to 15 Number Chowk Road, Hadapsar.

The duo, Megha and Snehal, was stopped. While searching them, 60.08 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹3,00,400 were seized. Along with two mobile phones, a weighing scale, and a TVS Jupiter scooter, the total seizure amounted to ₹4,31,950.

During interrogation, Jagtap revealed that the drugs were sourced from Salman Salim Shaikh, a resident of Ghorpade Peth. Shaikh was subsequently traced and taken into custody.

Regarding the matter, a case has been registered at the Hadapsar Police Station under Sections 4(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.