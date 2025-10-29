 Pune: MIT-Institute Of Design To Host National Design Conference 'Quasar 2025' On October 30-31
Pune: MIT-Institute Of Design To Host National Design Conference 'Quasar 2025' On October 30-31

Quasar 2025 will explore the future of design and its growing impact across industries, technology, and society. The event will bring together renowned design leaders, industry professionals, educators, researchers, and students from across India for engaging discussions, hands-on learning, and collaborative experiences.

Pune: The MIT Institute of Design (MIT-ID), under the aegis of MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT University), Pune, is all set to host its flagship national design conference “Quasar 2025 – Designing What’s Next” on October 30 and 31, 2025.

Conceptualised as a two-day immersive celebration of creativity and innovation, Quasar 2025 will explore the future of design and its growing impact across industries, technology, and society. The event will bring together renowned design leaders, industry professionals, educators, researchers, and students from across India for engaging discussions, hands-on learning, and collaborative experiences.

Reimagined with a future-forward vision, Quasar has evolved into one of India’s premier platforms for cross-disciplinary design dialogue. The 2025 edition will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, research poster presentations, design exhibitions, installations, and cultural evenings.

In addition, the event will include workshops on cutting-edge themes such as AI-driven visual communication, IoT in creative experiences, packaging design, stop-motion animation, transportation design, UI/UX, and material innovation, conducted by eminent faculty and industry experts.

The Design Research Poster Competition, organized as part of Quasar 2025, has received entries from design students and faculty from more than 40 design colleges across the country. The event has also attracted over 500 delegates from various institutions, marking one of the largest participations in the conference’s history.

Adding to its creative spirit, Quasar 2025 will also host a series of intercollegiate cultural competitions, including: Aalaap – Singing Competition, SwarFusion – Instrumental Music Competition, Abhivyakti – Solo Act Competition, Mic Drop – Stand-up Comedy Competition, NrityaVerse – Group Dance Competition.

These events aim to encourage young creators to express their ideas, showcase their originality, and celebrate artistic excellence.

The event is being organized under the guidance of Hon. Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Pro-Chancellor, MIT-ADT University, whose visionary leadership continues to inspire innovation-driven initiatives across the university.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Dr Nachiket Thakur, Dean, MIT Institute of Design, said, "Quasar has been built as a confluence of creativity, learning, and leadership, offering participants invaluable exposure to real-world design challenges and opportunities. The conference also provides a platform for industries to connect with the country’s brightest design minds, explore collaborations, and support initiatives that push the boundaries of innovation.”

Over the years, Quasar has emerged as a dynamic confluence of creativity, collaboration, and cutting-edge thinking, bridging academia and industry while nurturing the next generation of design innovators.

