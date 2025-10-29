 Pune Police Trace Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal To UK, Seek His Detention And Deportation Through British High Commission
The police believe that Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, has gone to the UK as his son lives there, the official said on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
The Pune police suspect that city-based gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is currently in the United Kingdom. | File Pic

Pune: The Pune police suspect that city-based gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is currently in the United Kingdom after fraudulently obtaining a passport and have written to the British High Commission seeking his detention and deportation, an official said.

The police believe that Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, has gone to the UK as his son lives there, the official said on Tuesday.

A few days before he disappeared, a case had been registered against him in the city after his associates allegedly shot and injured a person in the Kothrud area of the city following a road rage incident on September 18.

Following his escape, the Pune police registered multiple cases against him, including for obtaining the passport illegally.

"We believe that Ghaywal has gone to the UK as his son lives there. We have now written to the British High Commission in India and sought information about how he managed to obtain a visa, how long he has been staying in the UK, what type of visa he has obtained and the expiry date of the permit," the police official said.

The city police are also seeking details about Ghaywal's location in the UK, in which university his son is studying and who is financing his education, he said.

"Our letter says that Ghaywal's passport has been revoked, so if he is currently in the UK, the process to detain and deport him can be started," the official said.

The Pune police have already issued a lookout notice for Ghaywal and sought a blue corner notice through Interpol.

