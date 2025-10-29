Shocking Twist In Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Sister Claims Handwriting In Palm Note Was Not Of Victim; Opposition Demands Full Probe

Satara Doctor Suicide Case | Sourced

Mumbai: The controversial Satara woman doctor suicide case took a dramatic turn on Tuesday after the victim’s sister alleged that the handwriting found on the doctor’s palm was not her own, claiming it had been written by someone else. The revelation has triggered a fresh political storm, with the Opposition demanding an independent investigation into what they describe as a 'cover-up' to shield influential figures.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare said the family had verified the handwriting on the palm and found it did not match the doctor’s handwriting in her earlier complaint letters to police officers and her superiors. “Both samples are entirely different. This indicates someone may have written on her palm after her death,” Andhare alleged, suggesting manipulation of evidence.

She also questioned the circumstances surrounding the surrender of software engineer Prashant Bankar and Police Inspector Gopal Badane, both accused in the case, stating that their actions raised suspicions of collusion. “The way they surrendered shows the system is being managed to protect the guilty,” she claimed.

Andhare Claims Nimbalkar's Involvement In Horrific Crime

Further intensifying her allegations, Andhare accused BJP leader and former MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar of being indirectly involved. “The doctor’s letter clearly names Nimbalkar’s aides, Nagtilak and Rajeshinde, who allegedly pressured her to alter medical and post-mortem reports at his behest. This mental harassment affected her health and could have contributed to her suicide,” she said.

Andhare also accused local police officials of caste-based harassment, claiming they humiliated the doctor for her surname and background. She demanded a probe into the conduct of these officers and accused Nimbalkar of misusing political power to file false complaints and intimidate individuals.

In response, a BJP leader announced plans to file a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Opposition leaders for spreading lies and linking Nimbalkar to the case. Unfazed, Andhare retorted, “I spoke the truth and will continue to speak it.”

CM Fadnavis Defends Nimbalkar

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has come out in support of Nimbalkar, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated. Speaking at an event on Sunday, Fadnavis said, “Ranjitsinh’s name is being linked without reason. If I had even the slightest suspicion, I would not have attended this event. Politics is being played over a tragedy.” He assured Nimbalkar that the party stood firmly behind him, adding, “Don’t worry, we are with you with full force.”

