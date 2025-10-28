 Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Phone Chats Reveal Shocking Details – Victim Was Constantly In Touch With Accused, Visited Techie’s Home Before Being Found Dead
Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi said that police have recovered chats between the doctor and the two accused, Badane and Bankar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Phone Chats Reveal Shocking Details – Victim Was Constantly In Touch With Accused, Visited Techie's Home Before Being Found Dead

Pune: Satara Police have investigated the phone of the accused and victim in the Satara Doctor Suicide case, and it has revealed shocking revelations. It has been revealed that the victim was in constant contact with accused techie Prashant Bankar and was texting him about how she was on the edge of taking the drastic step. It is also learnt that the victim attended a religious puja at Bankar's home and then was found dead in the hotel room the next day.

A doctor's dead body was discovered in a hotel room in Satara's Phaltan town on 24th October. In a suicide note found written on her palm and a four-page letter,she accused Pune-based techie Prashant Bankar of mental harassment and Satara PSI Gopal Badane of rape. Both the accused have been arrested by Satara Police.

Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi said that police have recovered chats between the doctor and the two accused, Badane and Bankar. She stopped talking with PSI Badane in March; meanwhile, she remained in contact with Bankar until the very end. It has been revealed by police that the deceased doctor went to Bankar's house before she was found dead in the hotel room. It was also found that the dispute between the arrested PSI Badane and the deceased was resolved through the meeting.

Rupali Chakankar Makes Shocking Claim

Rupali Chakankar, President of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, while speaking to the media on Monday, said, “On Laxmi Pujan, the deceased was at Bankar's house. They allegedly had an argument over badly clicked pictures. After the argument, the doctor left the house. Bankar’s father bought her back, but she left again to stay at the lodge.”

Chakankar also claimed that PSI Badane and the deceased doctor stopped having chats after March, and before they were constantly in touch. Satara SP Doshi also confirmed that the deceased was in touch with Bankar before death. “Their joint locations and chats are being investigated,” he said.

Multiple Complaints Filed By Doctor

In the investigation, it has been revealed that she had alleged harassment against PSI Badane and other officers within the Satara District Police Force, but no action was taken on it. On 19th June, she submitted a written complaint to DySP Phaltan against Badane and other officers, but again, no concrete action was taken on it.

However, a counter-complaint was filed against the deceased doctor herself by the Satara Police at the Phaltan Police Station. They accused her of obstructing the medical investigation.

Satara Police have said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

