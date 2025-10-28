Pune: Purandar Airport Faces Setback As Pargaon Villagers Refuse To Give Land | Representational Image

The Purandar International Airport is currently embroiled in controversy. It has created a situation where it seems that the development of the international airport in Purandar may be stuck, as the villagers of Pargaon have now firmly refused to provide land for the airport.

Due to this, the work at the airport is likely to be stopped again, as the villagers have strongly opposed the international airport project to be built at Purandar in Pune, which is poised to be the second-largest airport in Maharashtra.

After completion, Purandar Airport will be the largest after Navi Mumbai and will undoubtedly be a boon for Pune and western Maharashtra. But the villagers of Pargaon have taken a big decision in the gram sabha held on the auspicious occasion of Diwali Padwa and have unilaterally decided not to give their land.

The administration has planned to spend about Rs 4285 crore for land acquisition. Despite this, the farmers have taken a clear stand that 'no land, no development'. Due to this, the difficulties facing the administration have increased.

The District Collector had claimed that 94 per cent consent was obtained for this airport. The situation is a little different. 2832 hectares of land in seven villages in Purandar will be acquired for this project. However, the villagers of Pargaon Memane have come together and have firmly opposed the project. The villagers will not talk to the government directly now, but an action committee will be appointed for this.

All demands and discussions will be held through this committee. The survey work is also stuck. The survey of 64 hectares of land in Pargaon was also stopped due to the opposition. It will now be completed in a couple of days, Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi has informed.

Purandar Airport will provide great connectivity to the IT sector of Pune. It is estimated that 75 lakh passengers will travel here every year. Also, two parallel runways of 4000 meters long will be built.