Pune Jain Trust Land Deal: Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar Makes Another Explosive Claim | Anand Chaini

Former Kasba Peth MLA and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar on Tuesday made yet another explosive claim in connection with the sale of Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust land, located in Pune's Model Colony.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This comes after Vishal Gokhale, partner at Gokhale Landmarks LLP, wrote to the trust informing the trustees of his decision to withdraw from the transaction and requesting cancellation of the sale deed.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dhangekar alleged that, as per the agreement, even if the builder cancels the sale deed, the amount will not be returned.

"The agreement made by Gokhale Builder, who withdrew from the transaction of the Jain Boarding Trust land in Pune, during the sale of the land, states that if the builder backs out, the relevant amount will not be returned. Now, the amount of ₹230 crore that the builder has received from the sale of the Jain Boarding Trust should be frozen. For the transaction made without verifying any documents while purchasing the land of the charitable trust and to teach a lesson to the gang that is stealing land, the amount of ₹230 crore should be confiscated and used for the welfare of the trust," Dhangekar wrote in Marathi.

"Also, the government should dismiss all the trustees of the trust involved in such illegal transactions and appoint an administrator. In the future, people from the Jain community who are doing good social work should be selected to run the trust. Some judges and IAS officers should also be selected in this," he added.

Read Also Pune: One Lane Of Veer Savarkar Flyover At Paud Phata To Remain Closed For Repairs Till November 26

Dhangekar further claimed that there was a "loophole" in this sale. "The Charity Commissioner is going to have a hearing on this matter today. If he gives a different verdict this time, working under political pressure like before, I guess that this amount of ₹230 crore will be given to the builder once again. This amount of ₹230 crore is so huge that it can be used to build a good hostel with a residential capacity of 10,000 boys and girls for all the students studying in Pune," he wrote.

What did the builder say?

In the email to the trust, Gokhale cited "several false and misleading rumours" circulating in the public domain that suggested irregularities in the deal and attributed motives to the parties involved.

He stated, "Despite having followed the entire process strictly in accordance with the order of the Charity Commissioner dated April 4, 2025, several false and misleading rumours have been circulated in the public domain, suggesting irregularities in the transaction and attributing motives that are entirely untrue."

Pune Lok Sabha member Murlidhar Mohol's name was also allegedly linked to the deal, as he had been a partner in Gokhale Constructions. Mohol has, however, clarified that he had withdrawn from the partnership well before the deal was finalised.

Gokhale, in the email, said "baseless allegations" had seriously damaged his professional reputation and that of his firm, creating unwarranted social unrest and misunderstanding among sections of the Jain community.

He said the transaction was conducted through a fair and open tender process, but growing religious, social and political interference had compelled him to reconsider his position.

While stating that the redevelopment would have benefitted the trust and its students without affecting the temple on the premises, Gokhale expressed regret that the matter had been "unnecessarily drawn into political and social discourse," causing distress to many well-intentioned individuals.

"Out of moral responsibility and respect for the sentiments of the Jain community, I do not wish to proceed with this transaction or the construction of the hostel building. It would not be appropriate or ethical for me to continue with a project that, even indirectly, might be perceived as hurting the faith or emotions of any section of society," he wrote.

Gokhale, in the mail, requested the trust to cancel the deal and refund the Rs 230 crore paid to it.