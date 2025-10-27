Pune: One Lane Of Veer Savarkar Flyover At Paud Phata To Remain Closed For Repairs Till November 26 | FPJ/ Salman Ansari (Representative Pic)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that one lane of the Swatantryaveer V. D. Savarkar flyover at Paud Phata will remain closed for repair work from October 27 to November 26, 2025.

According to the civic body, the lane on the flyover heading from Nal Stop towards Kothrud will remain closed to carry out essential maintenance work. The remaining lane will stay open for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles (LMVs) to ensure smooth movement of local traffic.

Chief Engineer (Projects) Dinkar Gojare of PMC has appealed to the citizens to use alternative routes for heavy vehicles travelling from Nal Stop to Kothrud and has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused during the repair period.

Moreover, with the sudden closure of Bhide Bridge on Sunday, citizens were left fuming with anger. The bridge, a crucial connector in the heart of Pune, was reopened temporarily for Diwali but was abruptly shut again immediately after the festival, allegedly for ongoing Metro construction work.

Actavist Vivek Velankar, said, "the closure reflects poor planning and disregard for public inconvenience. He pointed out that the bridge was originally closed on April 21 for 45 days to facilitate Metro-related work, which was supposed to be completed by mid-June. However, despite several extensions first till August 15 and later till October 10 the work still remains incomplete.

During the Ganesh festival, the Metro authorities had temporarily opened the bridge for traffic, only to close it again on September 9 for another month. While the bridge was made accessible from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. during Diwali, the sudden post-festival shutdown has citizen frustration.

Resisneds criticise the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Traffic Police, alleging that they have allowed Metro authorities to act “as if the bridge belongs solely to them.

“The work that was supposed to be completed in 45 days has dragged on for 175 days, with no justification. Citizens are already suffering due to dug-up roads and potholes, and now this arbitrary closure adds to their misery," said Pratap vagh, a resident of sadashiv peth.

He also questioned the rationale behind constructing another pedestrian bridge near Bhide Pul when an underused one already exists nearby.

“Instead of completing the pending work efficiently, authorities are wasting public money on unnecessary projects,” Velankar said, urging PMC to reopen Bhide Bridge for traffic during the day and restrict Metro work to nighttime hours.

Citizens and commuters are demanding accountability from the Metro authorities and clearer communication from civic officials.

The Pune Metro and PMC are yet to issue an official clarification on how long the bridge will remain closed.