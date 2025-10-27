Nashik All Set to Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1 |

Cricket enthusiasts in Nashik have reason to cheer as the city will host a Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Saurashtra from Nov 1 to 4 at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club, Nashik.

Ahead of the four-day fixture, Nashik Municipal Commissioner and Vice-President of the Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA) Manisha Khatri inspected the venue to review arrangements. She examined the pitch, pavilion hall, dressing rooms of both teams and other facilities, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing preparations.

Commissioner Khatri also held discussions with BCCI pitch curator T. Mohanan regarding pitch conditions and ground readiness. She assured that the Nashik Municipal Corporation would extend full support to ensure the successful conduct of the match.

Accompanying her during the inspection were NDCA chairman Dhanpal (Vinod) Shah, secretary Sameer Rakte, treasurer Hemant Deshpande, and executive committee members Dr Aniruddha Bhandarkar, Hetal Patel, Pravin Ghule, Raju Aher, Fayaz Ganjifrockwala, Shekhar Ghosh, Ratan Kuyate and Nikhil Tipri.