 Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1

Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1

Cricket enthusiasts in Nashik have reason to cheer as the city will host a Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Saurashtra from Nov 1 to 4 at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club, Nashik.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Nashik All Set to Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1 |

Cricket enthusiasts in Nashik have reason to cheer as the city will host a Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Saurashtra from Nov 1 to 4 at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club, Nashik.

Ahead of the four-day fixture, Nashik Municipal Commissioner and Vice-President of the Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA) Manisha Khatri inspected the venue to review arrangements. She examined the pitch, pavilion hall, dressing rooms of both teams and other facilities, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing preparations.

Commissioner Khatri also held discussions with BCCI pitch curator T. Mohanan regarding pitch conditions and ground readiness. She assured that the Nashik Municipal Corporation would extend full support to ensure the successful conduct of the match.

Read Also
Nashik Airport Sets New Single-Day Record With 1,623 Passengers; Adds New Flights To Delhi, Jaipur
article-image

Accompanying her during the inspection were NDCA chairman Dhanpal (Vinod) Shah, secretary Sameer Rakte, treasurer Hemant Deshpande, and executive committee members Dr Aniruddha Bhandarkar, Hetal Patel, Pravin Ghule, Raju Aher, Fayaz Ganjifrockwala, Shekhar Ghosh, Ratan Kuyate and Nikhil Tipri.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism And Mismanagement Mount
Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism And Mismanagement Mount
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Operate 1,150 Additional Buses For Kartik Ekadashi Pilgrimage In Pandharpur; Special Facilities Announced For Devotees
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Operate 1,150 Additional Buses For Kartik Ekadashi Pilgrimage In Pandharpur; Special Facilities Announced For Devotees
Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Vigilance Awareness Week With Anti-Corruption Pledge
Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Vigilance Awareness Week With Anti-Corruption Pledge
Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1
Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhide Bridge Traffic Diverted Until Dec 15 Due To Pune Metro Work

Bhide Bridge Traffic Diverted Until Dec 15 Due To Pune Metro Work

Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1

Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1