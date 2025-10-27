Nashik Airport Sets New Single-Day Record With 1,623 Passengers; Adds New Flights To Delhi, Jaipur |

In a remarkable achievement, Nashik Airport set a new record by handling 1,623 passengers through six flights in a single day. On Sunday, Oct 26, 793 passengers departed from Nashik while 830 arrived, surpassing the previous record of 1,334 passengers set on June 7.



Statistics clearly show that more and more Nashik residents are opting for air travel, attracted by time savings and comfort. Particularly, there’s been a noticeable rise in passengers travelling to major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Reports also suggest that the number of flights from Nashik will soon increase.



Second Flight to Delhi Launched



Considering the growing demand for Delhi-bound travel, IndiGo Airlines launched a second daily flight to Delhi starting Sunday.



Nashik–Delhi: 8:50 PM



Delhi–Nashik: 6:20 PM





The service received a great response on its very first day. This new schedule also offers passengers better international flight connectivity via Delhi.



MPs Vaje and Bhagre Among First Passengers



During the launch of the new Delhi flight, Nashik MP Rajabhau Vaje and Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagre traveled together. Both leaders had made special efforts to start this service.

Bhagre stated that he would soon meet Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi to demand complete farm loan waivers.



Flights to Jaipur, Indore, and Hyderabad Start Tomorrow



From October 28, Nashik Airport will also connect to Jaipur, Indore, and Hyderabad, further strengthening its national connectivity.

These services will operate three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.



Schedule:



Jaipur → Indore → Nashik:

Jaipur 11:45 AM → Indore 1:30 PM → Nashik 2:40 PM



Nashik → Indore → Jaipur:

Nashik 3:00 PM → Indore 4:15 PM → Jaipur 5:30 PM



Hyderabad ↔ Nashik:

Hyderabad 6:50 AM → Nashik 8:40 AM

Nashik 9:00 AM → Hyderabad 10:45 AM







NIMA Welcomes the Expansion



Manish Rawal, Vice President of NIMA (Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association) and Chairman of its Aviation Committee, said, "The surge in flights and passenger numbers proves Nashik’s growing importance in India’s industrial landscape. We’ll continue urging the government to connect Nashik with more key cities."



"Stable air connectivity will greatly boost Nashik’s overall development — benefitting industries, IT companies, and even religious tourism.

These services will make Nashik more attractive to large corporate and industrial groups,” he added.