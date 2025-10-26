Nashik: Unseasonal Rains Destroy Crops In Niphad; Farmers Demand Compensation |

Unseasonal heavy rain lashed the eastern parts of Niphad taluka in Nashik district on Saturday night, flooding farmlands and destroying crops across several villages. Farmers in Golegaon, Gondegaon and Maralgoi were among the worst hit, with maize, onion, soybean and grape crops suffering extensive losses.

The overflowing Goi River breached embankments and inundated fields, washing away crops that were just days away from harvest. Roads and bridges were submerged, paralysing transportation and leaving farmers unable to reach their fields. Even schoolchildren’s commute has been severely affected as floodwaters continue to flow over the bridges.

The government must immediately conduct panchnamas (damage assessments) and provide compensation, said the affected cultivators. The unseasonal downpour has pushed the farming community into despair, adding to the financial strain caused by ongoing debt recoveries from banks.

Severe crop loss in Niphad and Dindori

The sudden spell of rain has worsened the situation across Niphad and Dindori talukas, where 30% to 40% of standing crops have been damaged. Farmers complain their maize, soybean, onion and grape yields were either submerged or spoiled.

Villages including Khedlejunge, Kolgaon, Sarole Thadi, Brahmanwade, Karanji Khurd and Tamaswadi have reported severe damage to standing crops. Farmers said the quality of maize and soybeans had deteriorated as they remained soaked in the fields.

Grape cultivators in Dindori said nearly half their vines have failed to produce fruit this season. Tomato farmers, too, have been hit hard by falling prices, leaving them unable to recover production costs.

Debt pressure mounts

Despite widespread crop damage across Maharashtra, cooperative and nationalised banks have begun recovery of overdue loans. Some have even placed forfeiture notices on farmland. Farmers fear that their lands may soon be auctioned if immediate relief is not announced.

Farmers across north Maharashtra have urged the government to provide immediate compensation and loan waivers, citing both natural calamities and mounting economic distress.

IMD issues rain alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next four days, warning of heavy rain in several districts. A storm-like system has developed over the Arabian Sea, and a low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Oct 27. The system is likely to move northwest towards the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, bringing rain to parts of Maharashtra.

Yellow alert forecast:

— Oct 26: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Akola, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal.

— Oct 27: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Gondia, Gadchiroli.

— Oct 28: Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Beed and entire Vidarbha; light rain likely elsewhere.

— Oct 29: Vidarbha, Nanded, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur.