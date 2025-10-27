Nashik: CM Fadnavis Announces World-Class Development For Marathi Language University At Riddhapur |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the Marathi Language University at Riddhapur will be developed into a world-class institution. He also assured that long-pending issues concerning the Mahanubhav sect would be resolved soon.

Fadnavis was addressing the 38th National Convention of the All India Mahanubhav Parishad held at Jaishankar Lawns in Riddhapur. Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, MP Bhaskar Bhagre, MLAs Pravin Tayde, Amol Jawale, Dilip Banker, Devayani Pharande, Seema Hiray, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, and newly elected national president of the Parishad Mohan Karanjekar Baba were among those present.

Highlighting the spiritual and social contributions of Sarvagna Chakradhar Swami, Fadnavis said, “Sarvagna Chakradhar Swami guided common people toward spirituality and sowed the seeds of social equality. He enriched Marathi literature and helped establish the language as a classical language through his works.”

The Chief Minister said that literary works such as Leelacharitra and Dnyaneshwari have been instrumental in shaping Marathi literature and thought.

“The literature produced during that era reflects Maharashtra’s geography, history and culture. Despite numerous invasions, the Mahanubhav philosophy continued to flourish, spreading beyond Maharashtra to different parts of India and even Afghanistan,” he said.

Fadnavis added that since becoming Chief Minister, he has initiated development work at various Mahanubhav pilgrimage sites to preserve and promote this legacy.