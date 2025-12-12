Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 4.60 Lakh Rain-Hit Farmers Receive Compensation | FPJ File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The farmers incurred crop losses due to heavy rains and flood situations during the period of April 2025 and September 2025. The agriculture and revenue departments had jointly prepared the list of the rain-affected farmers after conducting the panchnamas in the farms.

The divisional commissioner had submitted the report of the losses to the government during the time of the natural calamities in this period and demanded that the funds be distributed to the farmers as compensation for the losses. The government has granted permission for granting funds through the government notifications dated October 20, 2025, and October 29, 2025.

After the funds were sanctioned, the concerned tehsildars uploaded the taluka-wise list of the affected farmers on the portal. The farmers who have updated their Agristack IDs received the compensation directly in their bank accounts.

Similarly, the government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 670.60 lakh for the farms where the soil has eroded. The farmers who had incurred losses during Kharif 2025 were sanctioned the funds of Rs 10,000 per hectare (for 3 hectares limit) for the Rabi season.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 6,44,649 farmers incurred crop losses on 0 to 2 hectares of land and 41,139 on 2 to 3 hectares of land, of which the list of 5,07,780 farmers has been uploaded on the online portal, while 4,60,840 farmers have received the compensation directly in their bank accounts so far. The funds have not been deposited in the accounts of the remaining 46,940 farmers as their Agristack IDs have not been updated.

District Collector Deelip Swami has appealed to the farmers to update their Agristack IDs and complete the KYC procedure so that they can get the compensation at the earliest.