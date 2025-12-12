 25 Injured As Two MSRTC Buses Collide On Pune-Nashik Highway
Twenty students and five teachers were injured in an accident that occurred on the Pune-Nashik highway in the village limits of Eklahare near Manchar, Ambegaon taluka, where an MSRTC bus carrying students on a field trip collided with another MSRTC bus. This accident occurred at around 5:15 am on Thursday.

Friday, December 12, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Pune: Twenty students and five teachers were injured in an accident that occurred on the Pune-Nashik highway in the village limits of Eklahare near Manchar, Ambegaon taluka, where an MSRTC bus carrying students on a field trip collided with another MSRTC bus. This accident occurred at around 5:15 am on Thursday. 

Reportedly, four ST buses from Sahyadri College in Sangamner, Ahmednagar district, were returning to Sangamner after a trip to the Konkan region. When the bus from Akole suddenly slowed down upon noticing a speed breaker, the ST bus, speeding from behind, collided with the one in the front. 

 Senior Police Inspector Shrikant Kankal said, “The collision shattered all the front windows of the rear bus, causing significant damage. Many students and teachers were asleep at the time of the accident. Following the accident, local hotel owners and villagers initiated the rescue. Injured students were treated at a private hospital in Manchar and have been safely returned to Sangamner.”

Manchar bus station's traffic controller, Mohammad Sayyed, and ambulance driver, Amit Kate, promptly dispatched two ambulances to the scene. Teachers were also injured in the incident, identified as Bharati Dalvi (57), Rupali Supekar (49), Ganesh Gunjal (53), Santosh Thorat (43), Ganpat Jondhale (54)

Injured Students

Ajay Pawar (18), Pranav Pardeshi (16), Anushka Korde (16), Sarthak Argade (17), Sanjana Kacheriya (17), Ankita Dighe (17), Ganraj Bangar (16), Pooja Musale (16), Divya Argade (16), Bhakti Chitale (16), Shweta Suryavanshi (16), Ishwari Kokane (16), Shweta Abhang (17), Ishwari Karpe (16), Varsha Rathod (18), Preeti Kharat (16), Punam Shinde (16), Pranshu Tiwari (16), Rahul Talpe (16), Samadhan Kandalkar

Vasant Argade, Depot Manager, Manchar, said, “On behalf of the MSRTC, immediate financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 each, totalling Rs. 25,000, has been provided to all 25 injured individuals. The injured are safe, and arrangements have been made to transport them to Sangamner by two ST buses from the Manchar depot.”

