Ready But Shut: AAP Protests Delay In Opening Sanjay Gandhi Hospital In Pune's Bopodi |

Pune: Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bopodi has been newly built. Although it is fully ready, it has not started. Despite repeated follow-ups by the Aam Aadmi Party, the hospital hasn’t been inaugurated yet, so a strong protest was held on Thursday near the hospital in Bopodi by local women and the party members.

In Pune and mainly in the Bopodi and Aundh areas, there are no facilities available for emergency deliveries for poor women. In such cases, women are sent to Kamala Nehru or Sassoon Hospital in the Pimpri Chinchwad area or Pune city. While there is a well-built building in this area, it was demanded that an emergency delivery facility be provided here. Additionally, since this hospital is located on the highway, various facilities can be provided for accident victims, allowing patients to receive life-saving care during the golden hour.

The Pune Municipal Corporation spends on construction, but without taking an interest in running the hospital, it is given to private management. Mukund Kirdat of AAP said that a free hospital is a big need for middle-class and poor women and patients.

Mukund Kirdat of Aam Aadmi Party, Women Vice President Annie Anish, Organiser Vikas Chavan, as well as Sheetal Kandelkar, Shraddha Shetty, Akshay Shinde, Naushad Ansari, Satish Yadav, Surekha Bhosale, Shrikant Bhise, Rahul Tiwari, Shankar Thorat, Pooja Waghmare, Manoj Thorat, Milind Sarode, Wahid Sheikh, Sanjay Kone, Manoj Shetty, Wilson Alex, Milind Oval, Khairun Sheikh, Maya Jadhav, and others participated in the protest.