Pune Colder Than Delhi As Mercury Drops To 7.7°C; Single-Digit Temperatures Till Dec 16 | Anand Chaini

Pune: For the last four days, the minimum temperature in Pune city and its surroundings has been continuously decreasing, causing cold. Due to this, the temperature in Pune is seen to be lower than in Delhi, which is famous for its bitter cold. The cold will continue for the next four to five days, and the temperature is likely to remain below 10 degrees Celsius.

Due to clear skies, dry weather and cold winds coming from the north, there is a cold wave in North and central Maharashtra. The temperature in Pune city has been continuously decreasing for the last four days. According to the records of the Indian Meteorological Department, the temperature was recorded at Shivajinagar on Thursday at 7.9 degrees Celsius, and at Pashan at 7.7 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Shivajinagar at 8.4 degrees Celsius, at Pashan at 8.1 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday, Shivajinagar at 8.9 degrees Celsius, at Pashan at 8.4 degrees Celsius, on Monday, Shivajinagar at 11.3 degrees Celsius, at Pashan at 11 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the temperature was recorded at Safdarjung and Lodhi Road in Delhi. Therefore, Pune is colder than Delhi.

Meteorological Department scientist S. C. Sanap said, “Due to the current cold wave, the minimum temperature is continuously decreasing. There is an effect of dry and cold winds coming from the north. There is not much difference between the temperatures in Delhi and Pune. Different temperatures are seen in different places in Pune, and Delhi may also have different temperatures. The current cold may continue for the next four to five days. The minimum temperature is expected to remain below 10 degrees Celsius.”

“There are no signs of further decrease in the minimum temperature in the state. There may be a change in the wind flow from December 13. Due to this, the night temperature may increase slightly in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha. Due to this, there is a possibility of an increase in the night temperature in Pune too, reducing the cold to some extent. However, the minimum temperature may remain below 10 degrees Celsius,” said senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi.

5.9 degrees Celsius recorded in 2018

According to the records of the Indian Meteorological Department, when the minimum temperature data of the last ten years is reviewed, the lowest minimum temperature in December in the last ten years was recorded in 2018 at 5.9 degrees Celsius. In 2015, the temperature was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius, and last year at 7.8 degrees Celsius.