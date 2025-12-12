Pune: 'MHADA Lottery For 4,186 Homes By December 16-17', Says Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil | File Photo

Pune: “The Pune Housing and Area Development Board (MHADA) is trying to hold a lottery for 4,186 houses in the next four to five days. During that time, if the model code of conduct is followed, we will announce the lottery after getting permission. Both the Deputy Chief Ministers will be called for this,” informed Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Chairman of MHADA. As many as two lakh 15 thousand applications have been received for this lottery. Their verification is underway. Due to this, he also clarified that the lottery has been delayed.

The acceptance of applications and deposits started from September 11, and the last date was set as October 31. The deadline was extended twice for citizens to complete the documents and apply for other reasons. Then this deadline was extended to November 30. Two lakh 15 thousand 847 applications have been received for the lottery. A fee of Rs 708 and a deposit of Rs 20 thousand were kept for each application. Accordingly, the applicants have deposited Rs 446 crore 97 lakh 59 thousand 676 with MHADA. The lottery has also been delayed due to the large number of applications.

“According to the previous schedule, the draw was to be held on December 11. However, due to the record number of applications received, the verification of the applications is taking time. The applications received under different reservations are being verified by the relevant departments. This verification will continue till Saturday. After that, the date for drawing the draw has been fixed for approximately December 16 or 17,” informed Patil.

As the model code of conduct is likely to be imposed for the elections of Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporations next week itself, there is a possibility to create difficulty to conduct this draw. Therefore, since the draw is a special matter and in the interest of the citizens, Patil also informed that permission will be sought from the State Election Commission for it.