Pune: Illegal Firewood Transport Foiled Near Otur; Forest Dept Seizes Truck

Two individuals were arrested and a truck carrying illegal firewood was seized by a special patrolling team acting on a tip-off on December 10 at the Dumbarwadi Toll Plaza in Pune's Junnar taluka. The two persons arrested have been identified as Somnath Ganesh Shrirasagar of Takli Haji, Shirur, and the vehicle owner, Gopal Dinesh Karaliya of Otur.

As per a police note, the vehicle bearing registration number MH 16 AY 7254 was loaded with illegal firewood.

There has been a rise in illegal firewood transportation in the recent past along the Maharashtra border, which was recently declared an Eco-Sensitive Area of the Western Ghats. Despite a ban on the felling of trees, several vehicles intrude into Goa with illegal firewood.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Deputy Conservator of Forests and carried out under the guidance of Prashant Khade, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junnar, and Smita Rajhans, Sixth Conservator of Forests, Junnar. The raid team included Forest Range Officer Chaitanya Kamble, Forester SM Butte, Forest Guard VA Belle and Forest Guard KF Kharode.

A case has been filed under Sections 41(2B) and 42 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, along with Rule 31 of the Maharashtra Forest Rules, 2014.

Forest officials said the seized wood and truck have been taken into custody as part of further investigation.

Following this seizure, the Forest Department has issued a strict warning to villagers and farmers against engaging in illegal tree cutting and unauthorised timber transportation.