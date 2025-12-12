Jalna: Influenced By Social Media, 2 Minor Girls Travel To Nepal; Rescued By Badnapur Police |

Jalna: The Badnapur police on Wednesday rescued two minor girls missing from Manjargaon village in Badnapur taluka in Jalna district after an intensive search in various states and even international borders for nine days. The girls, aged 14 and 15, travelled to Nepal and later Mumbai, influenced by social media and a desire to “see the world,” police officials said.

The girls left home on December 1, telling their parents that they would attend a function at their school and would return home late. As the girls did not return, their family members and relatives searched for them everywhere, but in vain. Hence, they lodged a complaint with the Badnapur police station. The police could not trace them as their phones were frequently switched off, but were active for some time, which gave the police some crucial leads.

During their journey towards Nepal, the girls met a youth named Aditya Jha from Mumbai and took his contact number. After a brief stay at Janakpur in Nepal, they came back to Mumbai, the police mentioned.

Following technical evidence, the police traced their location to Mumbai. A team rushed to Mumbai and located them in Kalwa, Thane. “If we had reached 10 minutes late, the girls would have left again,” an officer said.

Police Inspector MT Survase said the girls were heavily influenced by social media trends. “They said they wanted to see the world. They have been handed over to their parents now.”

The search operation extended to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, and finally Mumbai. Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany coordinated with Nepal authorities to track their movement across the border.

District Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal has appreciated the Badnapur police team for their swift and dedicated efforts in tracing the missing minors.

The team members including Sneha Kurewal, Ajay Jaiswal, Gopal Barwal, Parmeshwar Dhage, Anil Pillewad, Sagar Baviskar, Sandip Mante and others took efforts for the operation.