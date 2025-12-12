Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Slap MCOCA On 4 Gangs Operating In City; 179 Criminals Booked This Year

Marathi Film Producer With Links To Chinese Cyber Criminals Held By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police: All You Need To Know | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Cops have slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against four notorious gangs operating within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), officials announced on Friday. Action has been taken against 29 criminals, part of these four gangs, all involved in serious crimes, including murder, extortion, and others.

Action has been taken against the Vicky Jadhav gang for a recent case registered at Chikhali Police Station, the Rahul Lohar gang for a case registered at Bhosari MIDC Police Station, and the Vikrant Devkule and Amit Pathare gangs for recent cases registered at Dighi Police Station.

Police said all these gangs were involved in organised crime within the city, committing crimes to instil terror and dominance. Almost all of them committed crimes for financial gain and used violence or threats to get things done. They were involved in crimes including murder, burglary, robbery, attempted murder, vandalism, theft, dealings of narcotics, and even kidnapping and extortion.

Amit Pathare & Gang Booked For Murder Inside Fortuner In Charholi

According to guidance and orders of senior officials, Amit Pathare and his gang have been booked under MCOCA. They are all notorious history sheeters and recently were involved in the murder of Nitin Gilbile, which happened on the evening of November 12. Most of the gang members were detained by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police within days of committing the murder, which happened due to money-related arguments. Gilbile was their friend, and they had arguments for days in the businesses in which all of them were involved.

On the evening of November 12, Gilbile was shot in the head with a pistol inside a Fortuner in Charholi. Dighi Police registered a case and arrested four people in this case. Investigation into the case is ongoing, said Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh, in charge of the Dighi Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal.

MCOCA has been slapped against gang leader Amit Pathare (33, Charholi Budruk), Vikrant Thakur (38, Solu), Sumit Patel (31, Dighi), Akash Pathare (23, Charholi Budruk), Somnath Patole (24, Solu), and Kisan Tapkir (Wadmukhwadi). Kisan Tapkir is a former Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) corporator. He served his term from 2002 to 2007 as a Shiv Sena leader. Seven serious cases in total are registered against this gang.

Action On Other Gangs

1) Chikhali Police have slapped MCOCA on gang leader Anirudha, aka Vicky Jadhav (28, Ravet), Sohan Chandeliya (23, Ravet), Pradyuman Javalge (25, Chakan), Yash Khandagale (21, Nigdi), Abhishek Pawar (22, Walhekarwadi), Shubham Chavan (30, Akurdi), Aniket Borate (27, Dapodi), Ashwin Gaikwad (21, Dapodi), Yashpal Singh Dewda (19, Sangvi) and five minors. They are all involved in dacoity, burglary, robbery, and theft. A total of 15 serious offences are registered against them.

2) MIDC Bhosari Police have slapped MCOCA on gang leader Rahul Lohar (24, Chakan), Rutik Gaikwad (24, Chakan), Akash Gaikwad (24, Moshi), Ganesh Wahile (23, Dudulgaon), and Shivtej Thackeray (24, Dudulgaon). All of them are included in crimes involving attempted murders and violent crimes. A total of 10 serious offences are registered against them.

3) Dighi Police have slapped MCOCA on gang leader Vikrant Devkule (24, Bopkhel), Suraj Chavan (20, Bopkhel), Sahil Lot (19, Bopkhel), and Shubham Dingiya (24, Bopkhel). This gang is also involved in violent crimes, including an attempted murder case. A total of seven serious offences are registered against them.

35 Gangs, 179 Accused Booked In 2025

Senior Police Inspectors Vitthal Salunkhe (in charge of Chikhali Police Station), Ganesh Jamdar (in charge of MIDC Bhosari Police Station) and Pramod Wagh (in charge of Dighi Police Station) identified these criminals and sent a proposal to the Commissionerate. Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awad signed the order allowing cops to book these criminals under the MCOCA Act.

Police said that since the start of this year until Friday, a total of 35 gangs have been slapped with MCOCA. A total of 179 notorious criminals were included in this.

The actions were taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP (Zone 3) Maruti Jagtap, DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire.

The teams for this action were led by Sr PI Vitthal Salunkhe, Sr PI Ganesh Jamdar, Sr PI Pramod Wagh, and Sr PI Rupali Bobade. The team included ASI Sachin Chavan and Police Constables Vyakappa Karbhari, Kumar Kadam, Nilesh Aragade, Sharad Vinchu, and Shashikant Pawar.