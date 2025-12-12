Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eknath Shinde Intervenes To End Sanjay Shirsat-Rajendra Janjal Rift Ahead Of Civic Polls | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ongoing differences between district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and Shiv Sena (Shinde) district president Rajendra Janjal finally came to an end after the intervention by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde held a meeting of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chief coordinating committee at Nagpur on Wednesday. During the meeting, both Shirsat and Janjal were added in the committee. Shinde also directed them to work with proper coordination ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming municipal corporation election, the meeting was organised at Shinde’s residence, Deogiri in Nagpur. MP Sandipan Bhumre, district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district chief Rajendra Janjal, Yuva Sena leader Rishikesh Jaiswal and other leaders were present.

During the meeting, two committees, including the chief coordinating committee and executive committee, were formed. The chief coordinating committee will look after the work of distributing forms to the aspirants of the election and later conduct their interviews. The committee will then grant the party's candidature after proper scrutiny, the sources said.

The forms were distributed to the aspirants on Friday at the central office situated at Samarthnagar. The interviews of the aspirants will be held on December 22 and 23.

The executive committee includes MLA Vilas Bhumre, former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Vikas Jain, Trimbak Tupe, Ashok Patwardhan, Nilesh Shinde and others. The responsibility of campaigning has been given to star campaigners MLA Ramesh Bornare, MLA Sanjana Jadhav, MLA Vilas Bhumre, former MLA Kailas Patil, Annasaheb Mane, Kishanchand Tanwani and others, the sources added.