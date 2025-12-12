Pune Airport Leopard Finally Captured After Months-Long Multi-Agency Operation | Sourced

A male adult leopard that had been moving within the Pune Airport premises since late April 2025 was successfully darted and safely captured on Thursday following a carefully planned, multi-agency operation led by the Pune Forest Department, in collaboration with RESQ Charitable Trust, the Indian Air Force and Pune Airport Authorities.

The presence of the leopard was first confirmed on April 28. Over the following months, the wild cat utilised an extensive network of underground tunnels, dense vegetation and low-footfall zones within the airport premises to move in and out of the area. Given the vast and sensitive nature of the airport area, capture efforts posed significant operational and safety challenges.

Continuous monitoring was undertaken using camera traps, live cameras and trap cages, though the leopard consistently avoided entering cages. On December 4, monitoring confirmed that the leopard had entered the underground tunnel network. In response, tunnel exits were systematically closed and reinforced, additional live surveillance cameras were installed, and camera traps were repositioned to closely track the animal's movement patterns within the confined space.

Based on this data, a focused operation was planned on Thursday involving a 30-member team comprising personnel from the Forest Department, RESQ Charitable Trust and the Indian Air Force. The team executed a coordinated drive to guide the leopard into an approximately 80-foot tunnel, where a controlled chemical immobilisation could be attempted.

Despite the highly constrained conditions underground, the leopard was successfully tranquilised by wildlife veterinarian Dr Gourav Mangla. The animal was then safely retrieved from the tunnel and transferred for veterinary observation.

"The operation demanded precision, patience and constant reassessment on the ground," said Dr Mangla. "The leopard had damaged both live cameras, and I had to take a clean shot from a very difficult angle in a confined tunnel space. The successful darting was possible only because the teams held their positions calmly and executed the plan exactly as designed," he added.

The leopard has since recovered well and is currently housed at the Transit Treatment Centre at Bavdhan, Pune, for further observation and assessment.

Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune Division, stated, "This operation reflects strong inter-agency coordination and preparedness. The Forest Department, RESQ Charitable Trust, the Indian Air Force and airport authorities worked seamlessly over several months. Pune has demonstrated that it is equipped to respond to complex wildlife situations within highly sensitive urban and infrastructure settings."

Neha Panchamiya, Founder and President, RESQ Charitable Trust, added, "Every wildlife capture situation is unique, and responses must be guided by strategy, timing and context rather than urgency alone. This operation shows that wise, measured decision-making, supported by data, technology and teamwork, leads to outcomes that prioritise both human safety and wildlife welfare."

Authorities confirmed that no human injuries occurred during the operation and that airport operations continued without disruption. Further decisions regarding the leopard's long-term management will be taken by the Forest Department in accordance with established protocols.