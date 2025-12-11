 RPO Pune To Set Up Passport Mobile Seva Kendra At Fergusson College Book Festival From Dec 13-20; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRPO Pune To Set Up Passport Mobile Seva Kendra At Fergusson College Book Festival From Dec 13-20; Check Details

RPO Pune To Set Up Passport Mobile Seva Kendra At Fergusson College Book Festival From Dec 13-20; Check Details

On this occasion of Pune Book Festival, the Regional Passport Office, Pune, will be organising a Passport Mobile Seva Kendra, titled “Passport Van – Pune Book Festival”, at the Fergusson College Campus under its citizen-centric initiative “PASSPORT OFFICE AT YOUR DOORSTEP.”

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
RPO Pune To Set Up Passport Mobile Seva Kendra At Fergusson College Book Festival From Dec 13-20; Check Details | File Pic

The Pune Book Festival is being organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. This is the third edition of the “Pune Book Festival” at Fergusson College, Pune, Maharashtra, from 13 December 2025 to 21 December 2025.

On this occasion, the Regional Passport Office, Pune, will be organising a Passport Mobile Seva Kendra, titled “Passport Van – Pune Book Festival”, at the Fergusson College Campus under its citizen-centric initiative “PASSPORT OFFICE AT YOUR DOORSTEP.” 

This special outreach programme aims to provide convenient passport-related services and make earlier passport appointment dates available to readers, authors, students and citizens within the jurisdiction of RPO Pune.

Date & Location Details of Passport Mobile Seva Kendra:

i) ​Date: 13th to 20th December, 2025

FPJ Shorts
'He Was Very Nervous, His Hands Were Trembling': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Lok Sabha Speech - Video
'He Was Very Nervous, His Hands Were Trembling': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Lok Sabha Speech - Video
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With NGO To Launch School For Underprivileged Children
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With NGO To Launch School For Underprivileged Children
Central Employees Await 8th Pay Commission, Govt Clarifies Timeline & Fitment Factor
Central Employees Await 8th Pay Commission, Govt Clarifies Timeline & Fitment Factor
Navi Mumbai: Real Estate Developer's Gold Chain Worth ₹13 Lakh Stolen; 4 Servants Named In Police Case
Navi Mumbai: Real Estate Developer's Gold Chain Worth ₹13 Lakh Stolen; 4 Servants Named In Police Case

ii) ​Location: Pune Book Festival organised by National Book Trust (NBT) at  Fergusson College Campus, Fergusson College Road, Pune – 411004

iii) ​Time: 08:30 hrs to 17:30 hrs (Applicants should report 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time as mentioned on the online application receipt.)

How to Book Mobile Van Appointments:

i) Visit the Passport India website (https://www.passportindia.gov.in) and submit the application under the NORMAL scheme.

ii) After making the online payment, go to the ‘Schedule Appointment’ page, select the location ‘Mobile Van’, and book the appointment.

Read Also
Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra
article-image


Documents:

Applicants are requested to carefully read the prescribed checklists for both adult and minor applicants before applying online.
[To verify the genuineness of applicants, Section 5 of the Passports Act, 1967, read with Rule 5 of the Passports Rules, 1980, stipulates that the Passport Authority may make necessary enquiries and may require an applicant to submit additional information or documents for the proper disposal of the application.]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RPO Pune To Set Up Passport Mobile Seva Kendra At Fergusson College Book Festival From Dec 13-20;...

RPO Pune To Set Up Passport Mobile Seva Kendra At Fergusson College Book Festival From Dec 13-20;...

Kumbh Mela Tree Felling Row: Anna Hazare Joins Protest As CM Fadnavis Cites Planning Lapse

Kumbh Mela Tree Felling Row: Anna Hazare Joins Protest As CM Fadnavis Cites Planning Lapse

Nashik Anti-Gang Squad Nabs Wanted Criminal Shravan Pagare From Navi Mumbai

Nashik Anti-Gang Squad Nabs Wanted Criminal Shravan Pagare From Navi Mumbai

Nashik Shivers As Mercury Plunges 4.3°C In Three Days, Records 8.1°C

Nashik Shivers As Mercury Plunges 4.3°C In Three Days, Records 8.1°C

Work To Begin Soon On ₹14,000 Crore Freight Corridor Linking Vadhavan Port With Samruddhi...

Work To Begin Soon On ₹14,000 Crore Freight Corridor Linking Vadhavan Port With Samruddhi...