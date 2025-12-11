RPO Pune To Set Up Passport Mobile Seva Kendra At Fergusson College Book Festival From Dec 13-20; Check Details | File Pic

The Pune Book Festival is being organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. This is the third edition of the “Pune Book Festival” at Fergusson College, Pune, Maharashtra, from 13 December 2025 to 21 December 2025.

On this occasion, the Regional Passport Office, Pune, will be organising a Passport Mobile Seva Kendra, titled “Passport Van – Pune Book Festival”, at the Fergusson College Campus under its citizen-centric initiative “PASSPORT OFFICE AT YOUR DOORSTEP.”

This special outreach programme aims to provide convenient passport-related services and make earlier passport appointment dates available to readers, authors, students and citizens within the jurisdiction of RPO Pune.

Date & Location Details of Passport Mobile Seva Kendra:

i) ​Date: 13th to 20th December, 2025

ii) ​Location: Pune Book Festival organised by National Book Trust (NBT) at Fergusson College Campus, Fergusson College Road, Pune – 411004

iii) ​Time: 08:30 hrs to 17:30 hrs (Applicants should report 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time as mentioned on the online application receipt.)

How to Book Mobile Van Appointments:

i) Visit the Passport India website (https://www.passportindia.gov.in) and submit the application under the NORMAL scheme.

ii) After making the online payment, go to the ‘Schedule Appointment’ page, select the location ‘Mobile Van’, and book the appointment.

Documents:

Applicants are requested to carefully read the prescribed checklists for both adult and minor applicants before applying online.

[To verify the genuineness of applicants, Section 5 of the Passports Act, 1967, read with Rule 5 of the Passports Rules, 1980, stipulates that the Passport Authority may make necessary enquiries and may require an applicant to submit additional information or documents for the proper disposal of the application.]