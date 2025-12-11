Amid Tapovan Outrage, Fresh Controversy: 300 Trees Allegedly Felled And Buried For STP In Nashik's Panchavati | Representative Pic

Nashik: Environmental activists have alleged that around 300 trees were cut down by the Municipal Corporation near Ramtekdi in Panchavati for the construction of a new STP (Sewage Treatment Plant). It is also claimed that the felled trees were buried under mounds of soil to hide the act, sparking signs of a fresh controversy.



Meanwhile, in Nashik’s Tapovan area, more than 1800 trees are slated to be cut for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a move that has already triggered statewide outrage. Against this backdrop, the claim of tree cutting for the STP project has intensified the debate even further.



According to environmentalists, the trees that were cut had been marked with numbers beforehand. Allegations suggest that after felling, the trees were hidden by dumping soil over them. This action by the Municipal Corporation has angered environmental activists, who have expressed strong displeasure.





The administration, while responding to the allegations, stated that they had addressed the concerns of two objectors. However, environmentalists have dismissed this explanation as ridiculous and unacceptable.



Senior environmentalist Devang Jani stated that the information about the tree felling is factual and added that, at a time when the Tapovan tree-cutting issue is already at the forefront, the Corporation’s decision is condemnable. He further informed that they will be questioning the authorities regarding this matter.