Nashik: MP Waje Meets Minister Vaishnaw, Demands Reconsideration Of Diverted Nashik-Pune Rail Alignment |

Nashik: Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to immediately reconsider the newly announced diverted alignment of the Nashik–Pune semi high-speed railway project via Shirdi. He demanded that the route be restored as a direct Nashik–Pune connection via Sinnar–Sangamner–Narayangaon–Manchar–Chakan.



Waje met the Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Wednesday (Dec 10) and presented the sentiments and concerns of the public. During the meeting, he pointed out that the long-pending demand for a direct rail link between Nashik and Pune—two major industrial, educational and agricultural hubs—has now reached a decisive stage. He added that although the route was changed to avoid the sensitive zone of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), the fundamental issue remains unresolved.





Recently, while replying in Parliament, Railway Minister Vaishnaw clarified that the proposed alignment was diverted through Shirdi and Ahilyanagar due to the radio-sensitive area surrounding the GMRT near Narayangaon.

However, drawing attention to the loss of core purpose, increased travel time and the adverse impact on industrial development, MP Waje said,

“The Nashik–Pune corridor is the backbone of Maharashtra’s industrial triangle. Lakhs of passengers, workers, students and farmers commute daily between these two cities. Diverting the route via Shirdi will severely affect their interests.” He insisted that the route must remain direct.



Engineering Solutions Possible to Protect GMRT

Citing global examples where major transport infrastructure coexists with sensitive scientific facilities, MP Waje stressed that with alternative engineering solutions, protective technology and adjusted alignment planning, it is possible to safeguard the GMRT zone while still maintaining a direct Nashik–Pune route.





Therefore, he demanded a fresh evaluation by an expert committee covering scientific, technical and social aspects, and a complete reconsideration of the diverted alignment.



“I have been consistently pursuing this project for the past one and a half years, which has at least pushed the process forward. But if the project does not fulfil its core purpose of boosting industrial and agricultural growth, then what is the use of such a diversion?” — MP Rajabhau Waje, Nashik.