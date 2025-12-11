Pune Metro's Rural Leap: CM Approves Bhairoba Nala-Yavat Flyover With Metro Provision | Representative Pic

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a cabinet infrastructure meeting, issued clear instructions that the flyover project on the Solapur highway, which was planned from Hadapsar to Yavat, should instead start from Bhairoba Nala; and that provisions for a metro line should also be included during the construction of this road. These orders from the Chief Minister have made it clear that the metro network will be extended to Yavat in the future.

The meeting, held at the Vidhan Bhavan, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal; as well as Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department Manisha Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department O. P. Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Planning Department Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary of the Law and Judiciary Department Suvarna Kewale, and Managing Director of MahaMetro Shravan Hardikar, among others.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had decided to construct three flyovers: Pune to Shikrapur, Pune to Khed, and Pune to Yavat. Some of these roads are being constructed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).

Local MLA Chetan Tupe had also raised this demand in the monsoon session of the assembly through a point of order. The state government is currently working on constructing a six-lane flyover from Hadapsar to Yavat. This flyover is being built on the Solapur highway, and it was initially proposed to start from Hadapsar. If this bridge were to start from Fatima Nagar, Bhairoba Nala, it would benefit two lakh citizens living in the area.

This stretch of road from Bhairoba Nala to Hadapsar in the city is a bottleneck. Therefore, if this road does not start from Bhairoba Nala, it will take an hour to reach Hadapsar. Hence, there was a strong demand from the locals that the government should start this flyover from Bhairoba Nala.



Meanwhile, at a cabinet infrastructure meeting held in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “Due to the increasing pace of urbanisation, the government's priority is to solve the traffic congestion issue. A flyover is also proposed on the Pune-Nagar road. A metro line will also have to be constructed there in the future. In-principle approval has been given for ‘MahaMetro’ to construct the flyover within the municipal limits. On the same lines, the metro line should be included in the plan while constructing the Pune to Yavat road.”