Beed: Three Leopards Spotted Together On Doithan–Ashti Road, Viral Video Sparks Panic

Beed: Panic gripped commuters and villagers in Ashti tehsil on Tuesday night after three leopards were spotted together on the busy Doithan–Ashti Road near Kinhi village. A video of the sighting, recorded by a passenger, went viral on social media and intensified fear in an area already unsettled by a fatal leopard attack on Oct 13.

The incident occurred near a bridge close to Kinhi village, where a passenger encountered the three leopards on the road. Though shocked, he recorded the animals as they lingered for several moments before retreating into nearby fields. The footage triggered widespread concern among locals.

Residents said the sighting revived memories of the Oct 13 incident in which Rajendra Vishwanath Golhar, aged 36, a farmer from Bavi village, was killed by a leopard while taking his livestock to the fields.

Villagers from Beedsangavi, Kohini, Bavi, Darewadi, Kinhi, and adjoining areas have been urged to avoid stepping out late at night and to remain extremely cautious while commuting. Many demanded immediate intervention from the Forest Department to trap the leopards and ensure public safety.

Range Forest Officer Amol Munde confirmed that a leopard, along with two cubs, was sighted near Kinhi on Tuesday night. He appealed to residents to refrain from venturing out late at night.

Explaining the rise in leopard presence, Munde said the species has a high birth rate, with female leopards often delivering two to three cubs at a time. He assured that adequate measures would be taken immediately to safeguard the public.