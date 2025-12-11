 Beed: Three Leopards Spotted Together On Doithan–Ashti Road, Viral Video Sparks Panic
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed: Three Leopards Spotted Together On Doithan–Ashti Road, Viral Video Sparks Panic

Beed: Three Leopards Spotted Together On Doithan–Ashti Road, Viral Video Sparks Panic

Residents said the sighting revived memories of the Oct 13 incident in which Rajendra Vishwanath Golhar, aged 36, a farmer from Bavi village, was killed by a leopard while taking his livestock to the fields

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Beed: Three Leopards Spotted Together On Doithan–Ashti Road, Viral Video Sparks Panic | Sourced

Beed: Panic gripped commuters and villagers in Ashti tehsil on Tuesday night after three leopards were spotted together on the busy Doithan–Ashti Road near Kinhi village. A video of the sighting, recorded by a passenger, went viral on social media and intensified fear in an area already unsettled by a fatal leopard attack on Oct 13.

The incident occurred near a bridge close to Kinhi village, where a passenger encountered the three leopards on the road. Though shocked, he recorded the animals as they lingered for several moments before retreating into nearby fields. The footage triggered widespread concern among locals.

Residents said the sighting revived memories of the Oct 13 incident in which Rajendra Vishwanath Golhar, aged 36, a farmer from Bavi village, was killed by a leopard while taking his livestock to the fields.

Read Also
Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra
article-image

Villagers from Beedsangavi, Kohini, Bavi, Darewadi, Kinhi, and adjoining areas have been urged to avoid stepping out late at night and to remain extremely cautious while commuting. Many demanded immediate intervention from the Forest Department to trap the leopards and ensure public safety.

FPJ Shorts
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Ensure Safe Return Of Daughters To Parental Homes
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Ensure Safe Return Of Daughters To Parental Homes
Navi Mumbai Housing Scam: Kharghar Developers Booked For Cheating 8 Homebuyers Of ₹7.29 Crore In Luxury Project Fraud
Navi Mumbai Housing Scam: Kharghar Developers Booked For Cheating 8 Homebuyers Of ₹7.29 Crore In Luxury Project Fraud
Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik's Reaction To Sachet-Parampara Accusations Of 'False' Claims About Kabir Singh's Bekhayali Song
Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik's Reaction To Sachet-Parampara Accusations Of 'False' Claims About Kabir Singh's Bekhayali Song
Mumbai–Nashik Highway To Face Major Traffic Disruptions For 3 Days; Long Jams Already Stretching From Mankoli To Thane Bridge | VIDEO
Mumbai–Nashik Highway To Face Major Traffic Disruptions For 3 Days; Long Jams Already Stretching From Mankoli To Thane Bridge | VIDEO

Range Forest Officer Amol Munde confirmed that a leopard, along with two cubs, was sighted near Kinhi on Tuesday night. He appealed to residents to refrain from venturing out late at night.

Explaining the rise in leopard presence, Munde said the species has a high birth rate, with female leopards often delivering two to three cubs at a time. He assured that adequate measures would be taken immediately to safeguard the public.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government To Offer Jobs To Kin Of Atrocity Victims Under SC/ST Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government To Offer Jobs To Kin Of Atrocity Victims Under SC/ST Act

Beed AHTU Rescues Minor Girl, Nabs Accused From Sugarcane Field In Sangli

Beed AHTU Rescues Minor Girl, Nabs Accused From Sugarcane Field In Sangli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Lok Adalat To Be Held On Dec 13, Citizens Urged To Settle Cases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Lok Adalat To Be Held On Dec 13, Citizens Urged To Settle Cases

Beed: Three Leopards Spotted Together On Doithan–Ashti Road, Viral Video Sparks Panic

Beed: Three Leopards Spotted Together On Doithan–Ashti Road, Viral Video Sparks Panic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Crack Down On Nylon Manja Racket; 9 Arrested, 933 Bundles Seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Crack Down On Nylon Manja Racket; 9 Arrested, 933 Bundles Seized