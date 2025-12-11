 Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra

Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra

Pune city witnessed its season’s lowest temperature on Thursday morning, with Shivajinagar recording 7.9 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further dip in the temperature in the coming days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra | PTI

Pune city witnessed its season’s lowest temperature on Thursday morning, with Shivajinagar recording 7.9 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further dip in the temperature in the coming days.

“Cold and dry air from northern India brings a cold wave in Maharashtra. December and January are typically the coldest months, with January often reporting the lowest temperatures,” said SD Sanap, senior scientist at IMD Pune. The minimum temperatures range between 6 to 12 degrees C in Pune, especially in December in the last few years.

The coldest December night was reported as 5.9 degrees C in 2018, while a near-record low of 6.1 degrees C was experienced in 2024 Pune’s National Defence Academy (NDA) area on December 16. Shivajinagar and NDA stations often report these low temperatures. 

Cold wave continues to reign in parts of Maharashtra, and IMD has issued warnings for several regions. Pune and western Maharashtra are expected to get colder, with minimums dropping to 7-8 degrees C over the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued for Pune and Solapur. 

FPJ Shorts
Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna
Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna
Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order
Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order
Maharashtra: Police Seize Gutka, Tobacco Products Worth ₹21 Lakh On Highway In Palghar; 1 Arrested
Maharashtra: Police Seize Gutka, Tobacco Products Worth ₹21 Lakh On Highway In Palghar; 1 Arrested
Union HM Amit Shah And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Andamans; Statue Of Savarkar To Be Unveiled Amid Tight Security
Union HM Amit Shah And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Andamans; Statue Of Savarkar To Be Unveiled Amid Tight Security
Read Also
Pune Video: Water Pipeline Leak Floods Kothrud Road, Goes Unattended For Two Days
article-image

Moreover, north Maharashtra regions such as Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, and other regions may also experience significant temperature dips. IMD forecast predicts that Nashik may touch 7 degrees C, while Jalgaon could experience 6 degrees C.

A yellow alert was also issued for Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed on December 10. In Vidarbha, the cold wave eased after Yavatmal, Gondia, and Nagpur recorded lower temperatures on December 9.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Metro's Rural Leap: CM Approves Bhairoba Nala-Yavat Flyover With Metro Provision

Pune Metro's Rural Leap: CM Approves Bhairoba Nala-Yavat Flyover With Metro Provision

Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra

Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra

Pune Cops Sacked After Inquiry Finds Serious Negligence In Handling Of 2024 Porsche Crash Involving...

Pune Cops Sacked After Inquiry Finds Serious Negligence In Handling Of 2024 Porsche Crash Involving...

Mumbai: Special MP/MLA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Ex-Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse, His Wife,...

Mumbai: Special MP/MLA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Ex-Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse, His Wife,...

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar, Power Of Attorney Holder Questioned In Deal Linked To Deputy CM...

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar, Power Of Attorney Holder Questioned In Deal Linked To Deputy CM...