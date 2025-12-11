Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra | PTI

Pune city witnessed its season’s lowest temperature on Thursday morning, with Shivajinagar recording 7.9 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further dip in the temperature in the coming days.

“Cold and dry air from northern India brings a cold wave in Maharashtra. December and January are typically the coldest months, with January often reporting the lowest temperatures,” said SD Sanap, senior scientist at IMD Pune. The minimum temperatures range between 6 to 12 degrees C in Pune, especially in December in the last few years.

The coldest December night was reported as 5.9 degrees C in 2018, while a near-record low of 6.1 degrees C was experienced in 2024 Pune’s National Defence Academy (NDA) area on December 16. Shivajinagar and NDA stations often report these low temperatures.

Cold wave continues to reign in parts of Maharashtra, and IMD has issued warnings for several regions. Pune and western Maharashtra are expected to get colder, with minimums dropping to 7-8 degrees C over the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued for Pune and Solapur.

Moreover, north Maharashtra regions such as Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, and other regions may also experience significant temperature dips. IMD forecast predicts that Nashik may touch 7 degrees C, while Jalgaon could experience 6 degrees C.

A yellow alert was also issued for Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed on December 10. In Vidarbha, the cold wave eased after Yavatmal, Gondia, and Nagpur recorded lower temperatures on December 9.