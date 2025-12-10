Pune Video: Water Pipeline Leak Floods Kothrud Road, Goes Unattended For Two Days | Video Screengrab

A water pipeline leak in the Paud Phata area near the traffic police office, Kothrud remained unattended for two days, and has flooded the main road, residents said on Wednesday. Residents have been trying to reach out to officials regarding the leak since Tuesday, but have received no response.

Pune Video: Water Pipeline Leak Floods Kothrud Road, Goes Unattended For Two Days pic.twitter.com/WDf6CSkdqW — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) December 10, 2025

“It is wrong that drinking water has been wasted for two days. During the large-scale road excavation work, L&T and cable-digging contractors are working very irresponsibly, causing damage to MSEB lines, the drinking water pipeline, and the drainage line. This damage must be recovered from the contractors responsible for the work,” said Prashant Kanojia, a resident.

"Some work on one side of the road has been going on for a few days. We are struggling with a lot of things due to it already. Now, leakage of untreated water has been added to our worries,” said Krupa Joshi, a resident of Kothrud.

Monish Vithal Aru, another resident of Kothrud, said, "The water leakage has been there in the area for the past two days, and the vehicles are passing on the road, and the road has become quite slippery, causing some minor accidents to have also occurred in the morning due to continuous flowing water. The water leakage has occurred right next to the police station, and even the cops are facing issues. Some people from the PMC came, and they have assured us that the repair will be completed in two days, but a lot of water has already been wasted, and more will get wasted till the repair work is done."

The Free Press Journal tried contacting relevant officials in the Pune Municipal Corporation but didn’t get any response.