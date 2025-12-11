 Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Arrives In Nashik, Receives Warm Welcome
Chief of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, arrived today at the HAL Airport in Ozar. He was given a special welcome on behalf of the district administration and the police department.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Nashik: Chief of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, arrived today at the HAL Airport in Ozar. He was given a special welcome on behalf of the district administration and the police department.

District Collector Ayush Prasad and Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil welcomed him with floral bouquets. On this occasion, military officers, senior officials of HAL, as well as representatives of the local administration were present at the airport to greet General Dwivedi.


Recently, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had appealed to local entrepreneurs to actively participate in manufacturing various aircraft components. Currently, more than 40% of components are produced in India, and HAL aims to manufacture the remaining 60% within the country as well, making these aircraft fully indigenous. This was highlighted during a discussion session organised under the IMA Index exhibition.

In this session, HAL’s Executive Director of Aircraft Manufacturing, Shirishkumar Patra, Production Head, Nasir Ullah, and General Manager of Operations, Subrata Mandal, interacted directly with entrepreneurs and shared HAL’s future plans.

HAL’s primary objective is to ensure that the components required for the three aircraft being manufactured in Nashik — LCA (Light Combat Aircraft), HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer), and one more aircraft — are produced locally. Some equipment for these aircraft is already being made in Nashik. HAL officials expressed their intent to increase this share and ultimately achieve 100% component sourcing from Nashik, thereby creating fully indigenous aircraft under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

