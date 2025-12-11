Historic Feat: Nashik's Harsh Vyas Clinches 5 Medals At World Powerlifting Championship |

Nashik: At the globally renowned and prestigious World Championship 2025—considered one of the top events in strength sports—Harsh Vyas from Igatpuri achieved a historic milestone by winning five medals, proudly hoisting the Indian flag on the world stage in December 2025. The grand event was held in Moscow in Russia.



This massive championship witnessed participation from 30 countries, 80 states, 429 cities, and a total of 3,034 international competitors, including 603 women and 2,431 men. Amid such intense global competition, young athlete Harsh Bhagyesh Pramod Vyas from Igatpuri impressed audiences worldwide with his extraordinary performance.



In the overall medal tally, Iran secured first place, Russia second, and India finished third, proving its growing strength on the international platform. Harsh Vyas’ contribution played a crucial role in India’s remarkable achievement.



Competing in the 20–23 Junior category, Harsh displayed exceptional technical skills, tremendous physical power, and remarkable mental resilience to win five international medals, gifting India five golden moments of pride.



Medals Won by Harsh Vyas:



Bronze Medal – Full Powerlifting



Gold Medal – Deadlift



Gold Medal – Power Sport



Gold Medal – Push-Pull Powerlifting



Gold Medal – Push-Pull Drug Tested



These five medals showcased India’s strength and talent on the global platform. Each of Harsh’s lifts received thunderous applause from the spectators present at the venue.



Harsh Vyas is currently studying at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, under Dr Homi Bhabha State University. The institution, especially the Sydenham Alumni Association, played a huge role in supporting his journey by sponsoring his travel to Russia.



“For me, Bharat Mata (Mother India) is my highest priority. Whether in sports or life, representing my motherland is the greatest honour. My inspiration has always been Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—from whom I learn courage, valour, and self-respect. The medals I have won today are not just mine—they belong to my country, my Maharashtra, my Igatpuri, and every person who supported me selflessly,” — Harsh Pramod Vyas.