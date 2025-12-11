 Nashik Shivers As Mercury Plunges 4.3°C In Three Days, Records 8.1°C
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Nashik Shivers As Mercury Plunges 4.3°C In Three Days, Records 8.1°C | IANS

Nashik: After a week-long respite, the cold has intensified again in the Nashik district. In the last three days, the minimum temperature in the city has dropped by 4.3 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday (December 9), a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius was recorded, while on Wednesday (December 10), the temperature dropped further to 8.1 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in the state this season, 5.9 degrees Celsius, was recorded at the Wheat Agricultural Research Centre in Niphad.

According to weather experts, cold winds from the Western Disturbances originating in North India have moved towards the state. This has increased the chill in all cities of the state except Mumbai and the Konkan region.

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, the temperature may drop by another 1-2 degrees in the coming days. Dense fog is being experienced in the mornings and the nights are very cold. Citizens have been advised to wear warm clothes, use blankets, and exercise caution while going for morning walks.

Minimum temperature for the last 10 days (degrees Celsius):

| Date         | Minimum Temperature |

|----------------|---------------------|

| December 1     | 10.0                |

| December 2     | 10.3                |

| December 3     | 10.1                |

| December 4     | 11.8                |

| December 5     | 12.0                |

| December 6     | 11.5                |

| December 7     | 12.6                |

| December 8     | 10.3                |

| December 9     | 9.3                 |

| December 10    | 8.1             |

