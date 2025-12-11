 Bandu Andekar Gang Members Get Court Nod To Contest Pune Civic Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBandu Andekar Gang Members Get Court Nod To Contest Pune Civic Elections

Bandu Andekar Gang Members Get Court Nod To Contest Pune Civic Elections

The Special MCOCA court in Pune has permitted three accused in the sensational Ayush Komkar murder case to contest the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Bandu Andekar Gang Members Get Court Nod To Contest Pune Civic Elections |

The Special MCOCA court in Pune has permitted three accused in the sensational Ayush Komkar murder case to contest the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Those granted permission include Bandu alias Suryakant Ranoji Andekar, who is currently in judicial custody, former corporator Lakshmi Andekar and Sonali Andekar, wife of former corporator Vanraj Andekar.

According to the information, Special Judge S. R. Salunkhe clarified in the order that contesting an election is a constitutional right of every citizen and, therefore, no special permission from the court is required for filing nominations. The court also stated that there is no legal restriction preventing the accused from participating in the electoral process.

However, for completing procedures such as filing nomination papers or other mandatory legal formalities, the court allowed the accused to apply for a police escort if required. The court said such requests would be considered based on the circumstances.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Offers Travel Vouchers Worth ₹10,000 To Severely Impacted Customers Due To Flight Disruption
IndiGo Offers Travel Vouchers Worth ₹10,000 To Severely Impacted Customers Due To Flight Disruption
Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Bans Bird Feeding In Public Spaces Amid Rising Health Concerns
Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Bans Bird Feeding In Public Spaces Amid Rising Health Concerns
Iraq Floods: Close Shave For 30 Students As School Wall Collapses In Kurdistan Region; Dramatic Video
Iraq Floods: Close Shave For 30 Students As School Wall Collapses In Kurdistan Region; Dramatic Video
UP Teacher Dies After Neck Slit By Banned Chinese Manjha While Riding Motorcycle In Jaunpur
UP Teacher Dies After Neck Slit By Banned Chinese Manjha While Riding Motorcycle In Jaunpur

Gangster Andekar and his family have been booked after the death of Ayush Komkar, son of accused Ganesh Komkar, who was shot dead on September 5. Police investigations have suggested that the killing was a retaliatory act linked to the earlier murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, who was gunned down and attacked with sharp weapons during a gang rivalry between the Bandu Andekar gang and the Somnath Gaikwad gang.

Currently, 15 accused, including Bandu (70), Lakshmi (60), and Sonali (36), all residents of Nana Peth, are in judicial custody under the MCOCA proceedings.

Read Also
Pune: PCC&I Launches India-Japan Partnership To Bridge Technology And Resources
article-image

Advocate Mithun Chavan represented the three accused and argued that under the Representation of the People Act, even accused persons in custody hold the right to contest elections unless legally disqualified. Accepting this argument, the court allowed them to proceed with the election process.

The order has generated widespread discussion in political circles ahead of the PMC elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandu Andekar Gang Members Get Court Nod To Contest Pune Civic Elections

Bandu Andekar Gang Members Get Court Nod To Contest Pune Civic Elections

Pune: NGT Seeks Detailed Data On PMC’s Tree-Cutting & Plantation Records

Pune: NGT Seeks Detailed Data On PMC’s Tree-Cutting & Plantation Records

Pimpri-Chinchwad Sees Low Pet Licensing: Only 849 Owners Registered With PCMC Versus An Estimated...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Sees Low Pet Licensing: Only 849 Owners Registered With PCMC Versus An Estimated...

Pune Metro's Rural Leap: CM Approves Bhairoba Nala-Yavat Flyover With Metro Provision

Pune Metro's Rural Leap: CM Approves Bhairoba Nala-Yavat Flyover With Metro Provision

Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra

Pune Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 7.9°C As Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra