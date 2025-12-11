Kumbh Mela Tree Felling Row: Anna Hazare Joins Protest As CM Fadnavis Cites Planning Lapse | Representative Pic

Nashik – A proposal to fell 1,825 trees in Tapovan, Nashik, has sparked a controversy in the preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027. Environmentalists have strongly opposed the decision and threatened protests, and now veteran social activist Anna Hazare has also expressed his clear opposition to the tree felling. On the other hand, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that he is trying to avoid the tree felling, the issue has transformed into a political dispute at the local level.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has proposed felling trees on 54 acres of land in Tapovan to build a Sadhu Gram (village for ascetics). This area is associated with the Tapovan of the Ramayana era and is known as the green lung of the Godavari riverbank.

The administration claims that trees need to be cut down to provide accommodation for the Sadgurus' akhadas (religious orders). However, environmentalists have termed this an "environmental disaster" and launched a protest. They have demanded that an alternative site be found for the tree felling, and solidarity is being shown from Pune and across the state.

Anna Hazare's First Response: "Even if the Kumbh Mela is for national interest, felling trees is not right"

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare, from Ralegan Siddhi, reacted to the controversy for the first time, strongly opposing the tree felling. Speaking to the media, he said, "Even if the Kumbh Mela is for the benefit of society and the nation, how right is it to cut down trees? Cutting down trees causes great harm; it damages the nation and animals. However, if necessary, small trees can be cut down, but large trees should definitely not be cut." Hazare's statement has become a major support for the environmentalists, and he has suggested prioritising environmental protection in the Kumbh Mela preparations.

Fadnavis's Opinion: "We will not cut down trees unnecessarily, but political environmentalism will not be tolerated"

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while commenting on this controversy a few days ago, said, "There is no dispute that tree cutting should be avoided. However, politicizing this issue is wrong. This land has been used for Sadhugram for many years. Look at the Google images from 2015-16; there wasn't a single tree there then. In 2017-18, the NMC proposed planting trees because of encroachment."

"At that time, the state government's 50 crore tree plantation drive was underway. Therefore, without thinking, and without considering the use of the land again after 12 years, trees were planted. Now they have grown big. People wonder how such large trees can be cut down? The administration also faces the question: if those trees are not cut down, where will Sadgurugram be built?" he added.

Fadnavis further stated that while 15,000 hectares of land are available for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Nashik only has 300-350 acres. "The Kumbh Mela is our ancient tradition that is in harmony with nature. We will not cut down trees unnecessarily; only essential trees will be removed. Some people are engaging in political environmentalism, but we will not allow them to create obstacles for the Kumbh Mela," he clarified. Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan has also stated that "cutting down some trees is unavoidable."

Political Leaders' Opinions and the Threat of Agitation

In this controversy, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) had already opposed Chief Minister Fadnavis's stance and participated in the agitation. Shiv Sena city chief Pravin Tidme and Ajay Boraste had protested against the decision a few days back in Tapovan, which indicates an internal conflict within the ruling alliance." Environmental groups, local citizens, and artists have organised tree appreciation meetings, poetry recitations, and social media campaigns. Although the NMC (Nashik Municipal Corporation) has started digging 15,000 pits as compensation, the opposition does not approve of this.

While preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 are in full swing, the struggle by citizens and environmentalists to save the greenery in Tapovan is intensifying. This dispute is not limited to Nashik alone but has spread across the state, with a solidarity protest also held in Pune on December 7th. The administration needs to find alternative solutions, otherwise, it could significantly hinder the preparations for the Kumbh Mela.