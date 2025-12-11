Nashik Anti-Gang Squad Nabs Wanted Criminal Shravan Pagare From Navi Mumbai | Representative Image

Nashik: Shravan Pagare (19 years old, resident of Canada Corner, Nashik), a habitual criminal from the Patankar gang wanted in cases including attempted murder and armed robbery, has been arrested from Navi Mumbai. The Anti-Gang Squad conducted this operation on Wednesday.



The Anti-Gang Squad received information that Pagare was working at a gym in Kamothe (Navi Mumbai). Acting on this tip, a trap was laid, and the operation was executed. On 7 December 2025, Pagare, along with Harshad and Ajay Patankar, had brutally assaulted Aditya Deepak Kamble near the jogging track behind Yahoo Hotel. A case had been registered at the Sarkarwada Police Station. Since then, Pagare had been absconding.





After learning about his presence in Navi Mumbai, the Anti-Gang Squad team—including PSI Dnyaneshwar Mohite, police constables Pradeep Thakre, Ghanshyam Mahale, and others—carried out the operation and took him into custody. The action was executed under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kirankumar Chavan.