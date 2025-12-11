 BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Urges State To Speed Up Pune Metro Phase II, Ring Road & Shivajinagar ST Terminus Work
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Urges State To Speed Up Pune Metro Phase II, Ring Road & Shivajinagar ST Terminus Work

Siddharth Shirole said the second phase of the Pune Metro, which covers the Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla and Nal Stop–Warje–Manikbag routes, must be expedited along with extended corridors such as Ramwadi to Wagholi, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, and Civil Court to Loni Kalbhor

Ankit Shukla
Updated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Urges State To Speed Up Pune Metro Phase II, Ring Road & Shivajinagar ST Terminus Work

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole on Thursday urged the Maharashtra government to accelerate several key projects in Pune.

Speaking during the ongoing Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Shirole highlighted the urgency and importance of several key infrastructure projects in Pune, including the second phase of the metro rail, the city’s internal ring road, and the long-pending Shivajinagar ST Terminus.

Shirole said the second phase of the Pune Metro, which covers the Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla and Nal Stop–Warje–Manikbag routes, must be expedited along with extended corridors such as Ramwadi to Wagholi, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, and Civil Court to Loni Kalbhor.

He stressed that land acquisition and related approvals should be accelerated to complete these projects within the scheduled deadlines.

Pune’s ring road project is essential to streamline traffic movement across the region, and funds should be transferred on time, added Shirole.

"The internal traffic improvement works in the city are currently stuck due to pending permissions and land issues, which must be resolved quickly," he further said.

Addressing the long-delayed Shivajinagar ST Terminal project, Shirole said the construction should be completed on priority. Additionally, the immediate widening of the Range Hill railway underpass is also required for the smooth flow of traffic, he added.

"Furthermore, work needs to start on the Purandar International Airport on the lines of the Navi Mumbai Airport model, because Pune urgently requires a new international connectivity hub," Shirole concluded.

