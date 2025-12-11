 Pune Cops Sacked After Inquiry Finds Serious Negligence In Handling Of 2024 Porsche Crash Involving Teen Driver
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Cops Sacked After Inquiry Finds Serious Negligence In Handling Of 2024 Porsche Crash Involving Teen Driver

Pune Cops Sacked After Inquiry Finds Serious Negligence In Handling Of 2024 Porsche Crash Involving Teen Driver

According to the official, the inquiry concluded that the officers did not follow proper procedure during the early stages of the investigation and failed to inform the control room about the incident. Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the development, stating that a proposal for their dismissal was sent to the Maharashtra DGP's office in March 2026.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Two Pune Police officers who were earlier suspended for alleged negligence in their duty in the high-profile Porsche crash case have been dismissed from service. | Sourced

Pune: Two Pune Police officers who were earlier suspended for alleged negligence in their duty in the high-profile Porsche crash case have been dismissed from service, said a senior Pune police official on Wednesday.

Police Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari, both assigned to the Yerawada Police Station, were suspended from duty following an internal inquiry that found serious lapses in their initial response to the incident on the night of the accident.

According to the official, the inquiry concluded that the officers did not follow proper procedure during the early stages of the investigation and failed to inform the control room about the incident.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the development, stating that a proposal for their dismissal was sent to the Maharashtra DGP's office in March 2026, based on the findings of the internal departmental inquiry.

FPJ Shorts
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate
Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate
Delhi Police Seize ₹3.5 Crore In Demonetised Notes, Arrest Four In Fake Exchange Racket; Illegal Castrol Unit Busted
Delhi Police Seize ₹3.5 Crore In Demonetised Notes, Arrest Four In Fake Exchange Racket; Illegal Castrol Unit Busted
Chinese National, 29, Deported For Visa Violation After Entering Ladakh & Jammu & Kashmir
Chinese National, 29, Deported For Visa Violation After Entering Ladakh & Jammu & Kashmir
Read Also
Mumbai: Special MP/MLA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Ex-Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse, His Wife,...
article-image

The action pertains to the May 19, 2024, crash in which a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy rammed into a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar, resulting in the death of two IT professionals.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Cops Sacked After Inquiry Finds Serious Negligence In Handling Of 2024 Porsche Crash Involving...

Pune Cops Sacked After Inquiry Finds Serious Negligence In Handling Of 2024 Porsche Crash Involving...

Mumbai: Special MP/MLA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Ex-Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse, His Wife,...

Mumbai: Special MP/MLA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Ex-Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse, His Wife,...

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar, Power Of Attorney Holder Questioned In Deal Linked To Deputy CM...

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar, Power Of Attorney Holder Questioned In Deal Linked To Deputy CM...

Pune: PCC&I Launches India-Japan Partnership To Bridge Technology And Resources

Pune: PCC&I Launches India-Japan Partnership To Bridge Technology And Resources

Pune: Company Fires Man After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer In Annual Health Check-Up; Begins Hunger...

Pune: Company Fires Man After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer In Annual Health Check-Up; Begins Hunger...