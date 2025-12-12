 Mundhwa Land Deal: Parth Pawar’s Amadea Enterprises Ordered To Pay ₹22.46 Crore Or Face Account Freeze
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMundhwa Land Deal: Parth Pawar’s Amadea Enterprises Ordered To Pay ₹22.46 Crore Or Face Account Freeze

Mundhwa Land Deal: Parth Pawar’s Amadea Enterprises Ordered To Pay ₹22.46 Crore Or Face Account Freeze

The sale of 40 acres of land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area for ₹300 crore to Amadea Enterprises, in which Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth is a majority partner, came under scrutiny after it emerged that the land actually belongs to the government and could not be sold

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar | Facebook

The Revenue Department has issued an order to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Digvijay Patil and Parth Pawar are partners, to pay ₹21 crore stamp duty at the earliest. The department also directed the firm to pay an additional ₹1.47 crore penalty calculated at 1% per month for seven months. They have been given two months to deposit the amount. The department said that if the company fails to comply, its accounts could be frozen.

District Stamp Duty Collector Santosh Hingane, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the company’s submitted Letter of Intent (LOI) cannot be accepted as valid, and therefore Amadea must pay stamp duty at seven per cent, amounting to ₹21 crore. A notice regarding this order was issued on Thursday.

Read Also
'Our Homes, Our Right': Massive Protest Erupts In Pune's Lokmanya Nagar Over Redevelopment - PHOTOS
article-image



Earlier, the company had fraudulently paid only ₹500 as stamp duty. Now, the company has to pay ₹20,99,99,500 along with penalties, bringing the total payable amount to approximately ₹22.46 crore.

What was the case?

Amadea had purchased land belonging to the Botanical Survey of India in Mundhwa from the power of attorney holder, Shital Tejwani. The document for this transaction was registered in May. While registering the deed, the company submitted a Letter of Intent claiming that the land would be used for establishing an IT industry. Based on this LOI, the company availed a stamp duty exemption.

After the alleged irregularities came to light, Hingane issued a notice in November directing the company to pay ₹21 crore in stamp duty. Amadea was given two extensions to submit its explanation.

Read Also
Pune Airport Leopard Finally Captured After Months-Long Multi-Agency Operation
article-image



However, last week, Digvijay Patil’s lawyers submitted a 20-page written response to the District Stamp Office. The company argued that it was entitled to a stamp duty exemption under the IT policy and therefore the notice should be cancelled as invalid. However, the District Stamp Collector rejected this argument.

What did the issued order claim?

The notice states that since Amadea paid only ₹500 in stamp duty during registration, it must now pay the full amount of ₹20,99,99,500. Additionally, a penalty of one per cent per month for seven months, amounting to an additional ₹1.47 crore, has been imposed. Thus, the total payable amount comes to ₹22,46,99,500.

Hingane said the company has been given two months to either pay the full amount or file an appeal. If the company fails to comply, authorities will begin proceedings to freeze the company’s bank accounts and may initiate property attachment, as permitted under the law for non-payment of stamp duty. 

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Receives ₹58.75 Crore Tax Penalty Notice After Days Of Disrupted Domestic Air Travel
IndiGo Receives ₹58.75 Crore Tax Penalty Notice After Days Of Disrupted Domestic Air Travel
India’s Gem & Jewellery Exports Soar 19% To $2.52 Billion, Driven By Gains In Cut & Polished Diamonds, Gold, Silver & Platinum
India’s Gem & Jewellery Exports Soar 19% To $2.52 Billion, Driven By Gains In Cut & Polished Diamonds, Gold, Silver & Platinum
Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete City-Wise Schedule For Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Delhi Event
Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete City-Wise Schedule For Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Delhi Event
Virar Building Collapse Probe Deepens As VVMC Assistant Commissioner Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody And Suspended From Service
Virar Building Collapse Probe Deepens As VVMC Assistant Commissioner Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody And Suspended From Service
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mundhwa Land Deal: Parth Pawar’s Amadea Enterprises Ordered To Pay ₹22.46 Crore Or Face Account...

Mundhwa Land Deal: Parth Pawar’s Amadea Enterprises Ordered To Pay ₹22.46 Crore Or Face Account...

Pune: 'MHADA Lottery For 4,186 Homes By December 16-17', Says Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil

Pune: 'MHADA Lottery For 4,186 Homes By December 16-17', Says Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil

Dhangekar Vs BJP Again: Shiv Sena To Contest All 165 Pune Civic Seats

Dhangekar Vs BJP Again: Shiv Sena To Contest All 165 Pune Civic Seats

Leopard Spotted Near IG Office In Nashik, Search Operation Launched

Leopard Spotted Near IG Office In Nashik, Search Operation Launched

Nashik: Mahayuti Together For Civic Polls, But May Contest Independently In ZP Elections

Nashik: Mahayuti Together For Civic Polls, But May Contest Independently In ZP Elections