Dhangekar Vs BJP Again: Shiv Sena To Contest All 165 Pune Civic Seats | Facebook

Pune: Shiv Sena Shinde Faction, which is hoping to form an alliance with its alliance partner BJP, in the upcoming municipal elections, has decided to field candidates for all 165 seats in the municipal elections after realising that it is not getting the expected response from the BJP. Seeing the neglect from the BJP and the low number of people willing to join the party from other parties and contest the elections, former MLA and party metropolitan chief Ravindra Dhangekar has announced the slogan of 'Ekla Chalo Re' and announced to field youth in all wards, clarifying the strategy to challenge the BJP. Due to this, the possibility of Dhangekar contesting against the BJP once again in Pune has arisen.

It is not yet clear whether the municipal elections will be contested by the alliance or not. Although the leaders of all three parties in the alliance are saying that the municipal and district council elections will be contested by the alliance, they are also saying that friendly elections will be held in some places. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of confusion in the alliance, especially in Pune.

The BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) in the grand alliance have started distributing nomination papers. As soon as there was no positive response from the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) party decided to field candidates in all wards. The party's metropolitan chief, former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, has announced this and clarified that a challenge will be put up before the BJP.

The fight between former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and the BJP in Pune started from the by-election of the Kasba assembly constituency. After that, there was a fight between Dhangekar and the BJP in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Dhangekar was in Congress at that time. Even after joining the Shiv Sena, he has maintained his stance against the BJP. He openly criticised Union Minister of State, MP Muralidhar Mohol, and State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil over the criminal gangs in Kothrud and the Jain boarding case. Due to this, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to mediate. Now, on the occasion of the municipal elections, there is a possibility of a fight between Ravindra Dhangekar and the BJP again.

Ravindra Dhangekar's position

The position has been clarified as to why candidates will be fielded in all wards in the Pune Municipal Corporation and why only youth will be given candidature. Pune is the 'youngest city' in the country, and about 62 per cent of the population of Pune is under the age of 35. That is why former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has claimed that handing over the administration of Pune to these youth is the right policy.

“The party has decided to face the municipal elections by considering young workers as the focal point. The young workers who are losing will be elected in this election by strengthening them. If many senior corporators are contesting again in this election, when will the young workers get a chance? This is the question that is facing the young workers. That is why young workers will contest after giving them candidature in this election,” said former MLA Dhangekar.