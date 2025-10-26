 Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Contributes Rs 1.11 crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Contributes Rs 1.11 crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Contributes Rs 1.11 crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund

The Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust has contributed ₹1 crore 11 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this afternoon at Ozar Airport.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Contributes Rs 1.11 crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund |

The Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust has contributed ₹1 crore 11 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this afternoon at Ozar Airport.

Present on the occasion were Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Devasthan Trust President Kailas Ghule, Secretary and Chief Officer Rahul Patil, Trustees Rupali Bhutada, Purushottam Kadlag, Swapnil Shelar, Manoj Thete, Dr. Satyapriya Shukla, Pradeep Tungar, Special Executive Officer Amit Tokekar, and Accountant Pranav Pingale.


₹10 lakh donation from retired banker couple
Earlier, during the Mahanubhava Parishad convention, retired bank officers Manik Vilas Ghule and Vilas Kantanath Ghule from Nashik donated ₹10 lakh to Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Additionally, Rekhashree Nagari Sahakari Mahila Patsanstha, through its expert director Rupali Paresh Kothawade, contributed ₹51,000, while R.K. Trading, represented by Sridhar Ramchandra Kothawade from Satana (Nashik district), also donated ₹51,000 to the Relief Fund.

These generous contributions from religious and social organizations, as well as citizens, have provided significant support to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Politics: DyCM Ekanth Shinde Steps In To End Rift Between Mohol And Dhangekar, Urges Mahayuti...

Pune Politics: DyCM Ekanth Shinde Steps In To End Rift Between Mohol And Dhangekar, Urges Mahayuti...

Pune: Truck Driver Arrested For Stealing 120 Refrigerators Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Wagholi

Pune: Truck Driver Arrested For Stealing 120 Refrigerators Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Wagholi

Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Gives Ultimatum Till November 1 To Resolve The Pune Jain Boarding House...

Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Gives Ultimatum Till November 1 To Resolve The Pune Jain Boarding House...

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Contributes Rs 1.11 crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Contributes Rs 1.11 crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Jalgaon: Govt To Provide Employment Training To 75,000 Youth Under New Skill Policy: Minister Mangal...

Jalgaon: Govt To Provide Employment Training To 75,000 Youth Under New Skill Policy: Minister Mangal...