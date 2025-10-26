Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Contributes Rs 1.11 crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund |

The Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust has contributed ₹1 crore 11 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this afternoon at Ozar Airport.



Present on the occasion were Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Devasthan Trust President Kailas Ghule, Secretary and Chief Officer Rahul Patil, Trustees Rupali Bhutada, Purushottam Kadlag, Swapnil Shelar, Manoj Thete, Dr. Satyapriya Shukla, Pradeep Tungar, Special Executive Officer Amit Tokekar, and Accountant Pranav Pingale.





₹10 lakh donation from retired banker couple

Earlier, during the Mahanubhava Parishad convention, retired bank officers Manik Vilas Ghule and Vilas Kantanath Ghule from Nashik donated ₹10 lakh to Chief Minister Fadnavis.



Additionally, Rekhashree Nagari Sahakari Mahila Patsanstha, through its expert director Rupali Paresh Kothawade, contributed ₹51,000, while R.K. Trading, represented by Sridhar Ramchandra Kothawade from Satana (Nashik district), also donated ₹51,000 to the Relief Fund.



These generous contributions from religious and social organizations, as well as citizens, have provided significant support to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.