 Heavy Rains Lash Pune, Cause Traffic Jams On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway; More Showers Likely Till Oct 29
Pune and surrounding areas like Sinhagad, Panshet, and others were lashed by heavy unseasonal rains on Sunday, causing a lot of traffic congestion and damaging the paddy and other crops.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
The weather in this area has been cloudy since Friday, and the rain started with strong winds in the afternoon. There were intermittent showers of rain till late evening. The farmer’s hard work done throughout the year has been ruined by such rain, leading to huge financial losses. 

Those travelling back to Pune after celebrating Diwali faced a heavy traffic jam on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. 

Light rain likely till October 29

Light rain accompanied by lightning and thunder fell in some areas of Pune city and its surroundings on Sunday. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that light rain in the city and its surroundings till October 29. 

According to the IMD forecast, the Bay of Bengal is witnessing the formation of a low-pressure system over the southeast Bay and has shown rapid intensification, which is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm, to be named Montha, by October 27 morning.

Wakad & Hinjawadi Choke On Poor Air During Diwali; AQI Crosses 300 In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad
Due to the increase in the maximum and minimum temperatures of the city for the past few days, the heat has increased throughout the day. While it is feeling cold from night to dawn. However, due to the October heat and the ongoing rains in South India, light rain occurred in Pune city and its surroundings.

