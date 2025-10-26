 Wakad & Hinjawadi Choke On Poor Air During Diwali; AQI Crosses 300 In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad and Hinjawadi, regions with ongoing development infrastructure works, have been hit with bad quality air during Diwali 2025. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached alarming figures during the festival, as it was reported to be very poor. Residents have reported trouble breathing and have raised questions about health hazards.

The AQI level of Bhumkar Chowk in Wakad keeps looming at 315, while in Hinjawadi, the AQI levels are always above 200, particularly in peak traffic times. Other parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities, including Lohgaon, Wagholi, Katraj, Nigdi Pradhikaran, Bhosari, and others, report high AQI levels too.

During the Diwali period, the bursting of firecrackers and other factors made the AQI levels reach a new high. An average rise of 50 to 100 in AQI levels was seen in every area.

article-image

Along with that, dust and noise pollution due to ongoing constructions have made matters worse for residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad -- particularly in the Chovisawadi and Moshi areas. Dust particles are settling on homes, vehicles, and streets, making the situation tough to live in. The ongoing metro work around Pune, from Pimpri to Nigdi and Shivajinagar to Hinjawadi, has made the situation even worse.

Residents have demanded that Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, Maharashtra, and the Central Pollution Control Boards bring the situation under control.

The administration has promised action and has asked residents to wear masks when necessary. They have said that vehicles, construction, and industrial activity are the reasons for poor air quality. Punekars have been asked to limit outdoor activities when poor air quality is observed.

