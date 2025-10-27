 Nashik: Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard On Trimbakeshwar Road; Driver Flees
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard On Trimbakeshwar Road; Driver Flees

Nashik: Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard On Trimbakeshwar Road; Driver Flees

A three-to four-year-old female leopard was killed in a road accident on Trimbakeshwar Road near Maherwani Shivarat in the Anjaneri forest area late on Friday night. The leopard was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the main highway and died on the spot.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard On Trimbakeshwar Road; Driver Flees | Sourced (Representative Pic)

A three-to four-year-old female leopard was killed in a road accident on Trimbakeshwar Road near Maherwani Shivarat in the Anjaneri forest area late on Friday night. The leopard was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the main highway and died on the spot.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred around midnight when the leopard was attempting to cross the road. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

On receiving the information, a patrol team from the Forest Department rushed to the spot, seized the carcass and sent it to the Mhasrul Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) for a post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the leopard’s body was cremated as per protocol.

Read Also
Nashik Police Crack Down On Unruly Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 300 Booked
article-image

Forest Range Officer Sumit Nirmal said the deceased leopard was about three to four years old. “The accident appears to have occurred due to increased wildlife movement on roads and the high speed of vehicles in the area,” he said. An accidental death report has been registered at the Nashik Forest Range Office, and further investigation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets At Visakhapatnam
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets At Visakhapatnam
Bengaluru Torpedoes Clinch PVL Title With Thrilling Win Over Mumbai Meteors
Bengaluru Torpedoes Clinch PVL Title With Thrilling Win Over Mumbai Meteors
Telugu Titans Beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 To Reach Eliminator 3 In Pro Kabaddi League
Telugu Titans Beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 To Reach Eliminator 3 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard On Trimbakeshwar Road; Driver Flees

Nashik: Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard On Trimbakeshwar Road; Driver Flees

Nashik: CM Fadnavis Announces World-Class Development For Marathi Language University At Riddhapur

Nashik: CM Fadnavis Announces World-Class Development For Marathi Language University At Riddhapur

Nashik Police Crack Down On Unruly Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 300 Booked

Nashik Police Crack Down On Unruly Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 300 Booked

Nashik: Unseasonal Rains Destroy Crops In Niphad; Farmers Demand Compensation

Nashik: Unseasonal Rains Destroy Crops In Niphad; Farmers Demand Compensation

Unseasonal Rains: IMD Issues ‘Yellow’ Alert For Maharashtra's Nanded Till October 29

Unseasonal Rains: IMD Issues ‘Yellow’ Alert For Maharashtra's Nanded Till October 29