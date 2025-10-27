 Jalgaon Gets Daily Flight Services To Mumbai, Ahmedabad
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon Gets Daily Flight Services To Mumbai, Ahmedabad

Jalgaon Gets Daily Flight Services To Mumbai, Ahmedabad

The move has brought major relief to frequent flyers, including traders and entrepreneurs, who had been seeking better air connectivity from the region.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Jalgaon Gets Daily Flight Services To Mumbai, Ahmedabad | Representative Pic

Alliance Air has started daily flight services between Jalgaon and Mumbai as well as Jalgaon and Ahmedabad from Sunday, in response to growing passenger demand. The move has brought major relief to frequent flyers, including traders and entrepreneurs, who had been seeking better air connectivity from the region.

Until now, the Jalgaon–Mumbai flight operated only four days a week. Owing to strong passenger response, the service has now become a daily operation. The Jalgaon–Ahmedabad flight, which had been suspended for two months, also resumed on Sunday.

According to the new schedule, the flight arriving from Mumbai will proceed to Ahmedabad via Jalgaon. It will then return to Jalgaon before flying back to Mumbai. Alliance Air officials said that 60 per cent of seats have already been booked, and the airline is witnessing increasing demand.

Read Also
Jalgaon: Govt To Provide Employment Training To 75,000 Youth Under New Skill Policy: Minister Mangal...
article-image

Jalgaon Airport, operating under the Union government’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme, currently offers flights to Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The airport is serving passengers from Jalgaon, Dhule, and Buldhana districts and has seen a steady rise in air traffic.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets At Visakhapatnam
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets At Visakhapatnam
Bengaluru Torpedoes Clinch PVL Title With Thrilling Win Over Mumbai Meteors
Bengaluru Torpedoes Clinch PVL Title With Thrilling Win Over Mumbai Meteors
Telugu Titans Beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 To Reach Eliminator 3 In Pro Kabaddi League
Telugu Titans Beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 To Reach Eliminator 3 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League

Given the growing response, proposals for new flight routes from Jalgaon to Delhi, Jaipur, and Indore have been submitted to the Civil Aviation Ministry for approval.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard On Trimbakeshwar Road; Driver Flees

Nashik: Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard On Trimbakeshwar Road; Driver Flees

Nashik: CM Fadnavis Announces World-Class Development For Marathi Language University At Riddhapur

Nashik: CM Fadnavis Announces World-Class Development For Marathi Language University At Riddhapur

Nashik Police Crack Down On Unruly Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 300 Booked

Nashik Police Crack Down On Unruly Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 300 Booked

Nashik: Unseasonal Rains Destroy Crops In Niphad; Farmers Demand Compensation

Nashik: Unseasonal Rains Destroy Crops In Niphad; Farmers Demand Compensation

Unseasonal Rains: IMD Issues ‘Yellow’ Alert For Maharashtra's Nanded Till October 29

Unseasonal Rains: IMD Issues ‘Yellow’ Alert For Maharashtra's Nanded Till October 29