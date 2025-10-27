Jalgaon Gets Daily Flight Services To Mumbai, Ahmedabad | Representative Pic

Alliance Air has started daily flight services between Jalgaon and Mumbai as well as Jalgaon and Ahmedabad from Sunday, in response to growing passenger demand. The move has brought major relief to frequent flyers, including traders and entrepreneurs, who had been seeking better air connectivity from the region.

Until now, the Jalgaon–Mumbai flight operated only four days a week. Owing to strong passenger response, the service has now become a daily operation. The Jalgaon–Ahmedabad flight, which had been suspended for two months, also resumed on Sunday.

According to the new schedule, the flight arriving from Mumbai will proceed to Ahmedabad via Jalgaon. It will then return to Jalgaon before flying back to Mumbai. Alliance Air officials said that 60 per cent of seats have already been booked, and the airline is witnessing increasing demand.

Jalgaon Airport, operating under the Union government’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme, currently offers flights to Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The airport is serving passengers from Jalgaon, Dhule, and Buldhana districts and has seen a steady rise in air traffic.

Given the growing response, proposals for new flight routes from Jalgaon to Delhi, Jaipur, and Indore have been submitted to the Civil Aviation Ministry for approval.