Jalgaon: Govt To Provide Employment Training To 75,000 Youth Under New Skill Policy: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

The government's goal is that no one will be unemployed in Maharashtra in the next five years. For this, 75 thousand youth will be provided with self-employment and employment-oriented training through short-term courses. This scheme is getting a good response from the state and the decision on what courses should be has to be made by the principals of ITIs, said Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha while speaking at a press conference on Saturday.

Lodha said that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, the Skill Department has implemented a new policy regarding startups and short-term courses, and clarified that there is a special quota for youth from rural areas.

Maharashtra is the state with the highest number of startups in the country and according to the new policy, now thousands of youth from rural areas will be made successful entrepreneurs through startups, Lodha assured.

There are 417 government ITIs in the state, two smart classrooms are being prepared in each of these places. New age courses like AI will be started and the principals will have to decide which courses should be included, saying that on the occasion of this new course, equipment and expert trainers will be available to the students.

Today, it is difficult for girls from rural areas to go to ITIs over long distances and they will be taken to the District Collector to provide them with transport facilities, Lodha said.

At Dr Hedgewar Nagar in Dharangaon in Jalgaon district, the 'Mukundaraj Panshikar Skill Development Training and Entrepreneurship Centre' organised by Krantiveer Khajyaji Naik Memorial Society was inaugurated by Lodha.

In this regard, a meeting of the heads of institutions in Jalgaon district was held, and a review was taken. At the same time, a meeting was held with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Diamond Festival Committee members and IMC members.