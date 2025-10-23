Jalgaon: Girish Mahajan Visits Remote Tribal Pada In Satpura, Celebrates Diwali With Tribals |

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan celebrated his Diwali at a tribal pada in Satpura in Yaval taluka. On this occasion, he was accompanied by his wife Sadhana and Yaval MLA Amol Jawale.

Mahajan, while walking on foot to a remote tribal pada in Baripada in Satpura in this district, interacted with the tribal brothers. They enjoyed traditional chilli paste and bread in a hut with the tribals. On this occasion, the tribal brothers expressed their happiness, while Mahajan fed the tribal children present there with gulab jamun.

On the other hand, Girish Mahajan's wife, Sadhana, interacted with the tribal women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are implementing various schemes for the welfare of the common man and due to these schemes, the lives of the tribals have now become brighter, and development is creeping into their lives.

Tribal brothers expressed their happiness that Girish Mahajan came to our pada and celebrated Diwali with us. Girish Mahajan and Sadhana Mahajan gave sweets to the brothers on the pada. MLA Amol Jawale gave information about various development works being done in the tribal areas. BJP office bearers of Yaval were present on this occasion.