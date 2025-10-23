 Student Killed After Being Assaulted At College Freshers’ Party In Maharashtra's Latur; Six Arrested
A minor dispute that began while dancing during the bash soon escalated into violence when the victim, Suraj Shinde, had an argument with a group of fellow students. In a fit of rage, the group allegedly attacked Shinde with sticks and fists, they said

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Latur: A student died allegedly after being assaulted during a freshers' party at a private college in Maharashtra's Latur district, leading the police to arrest six pupils, officials have said.
The incident occurred on October 8 during the freshers' party organised at the well-known college in the MIDC area of Latur, police said on Wednesday.

A minor dispute that began while dancing during the bash soon escalated into violence when the victim, Suraj Shinde, had an argument with a group of fellow students. In a fit of rage, the group allegedly attacked Shinde with sticks and fists, they said.

Shinde sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. Following the incident, police registered a case of murder based on a complaint by one of the college goers and arrested four students by October 16, according to an official release.
Two more students were arrested on Tuesday (October 21) after their involvement in the assault came to light, taking the number of those nabbed to 6, stated the police.
All of them were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, among others, they said.

Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Pogulwar is heading the investigation into the case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

