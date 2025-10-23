 Pune: NDA Cadet Drowns During Swimming Practice; Second Death This Month
In the second tragedy to hit Pune's National Defence Academy (NDA) in October, an 18-year-old first-term cadet drowned during swimming practice on Thursday evening, just weeks after another cadet was found dead on the campus.

Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
Pune: NDA Cadet Drowns During Swimming Practice; Second Death This Month

According to a press release, "At 1700 on 23rd Oct, the incident occurred during the organised swimming practice for weak swimmers under the supervision of instructors. The trainees were swimming along the width of the pool, and Cdt Aditya D Yadav, 18, was found suddenly motionless on the surface of the water. Observing him motionless, two lifeguards immediately dove in and pulled him out. Prompt CPR and medical aid was given on site and then at MH Khadakwasla. Unfortunately, the cadet could not be revived."

"The National Defence Academy extends deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The civil police and NoK have been informed. A formal enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," the press release mentioned.

In a recent incident, Antriksh Kumar Singh, a first-term cadet from Charlie (C) squadron was found dead on October 10 at the NDA premises. Upon receiving the information about the tragic incident, Antriksh's family had alleged that rage may have taken place, leading him to take this extreme step. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of trainee cadets at the NDA in Pune's Khadakwasla. 

