 Video: PMPML Bus Driver Thrashes Elderly Person In Pune, Netizens Demand Action
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVideo: PMPML Bus Driver Thrashes Elderly Person In Pune, Netizens Demand Action

Video: PMPML Bus Driver Thrashes Elderly Person In Pune, Netizens Demand Action

In another shocking road rage incident, a PMPML driver is seen physically assaulting a person in Pune. The same video has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Video: PMPML Bus Driver Thrashes Elderly Person In Pune, Netizens Demand Action | Video Screengrab

In another shocking road rage incident, a PMPML driver is seen physically assaulting a person in Pune. The same video has gone viral on social media. 

The bullying of a PMPML bus driver has come to light, who got off the bus and beat up a citizen, not only that, but also threatened those who called the police. The exact reason for the fight is not yet clear, but the citizen was forced onto the bus. And now there’s a demand for action against the driver. 

A X user said, “In Pune city, thuggery, threats, and rowdyism are rampant, and the Koyta gang's reign of terror has become an everyday occurrence. Now, a bus driver from PMPML is abusing and assaulting an elderly citizen, but no one seems to care.”

Read Also
Travelling To Pune After Diwali? All You Need To Know About Traffic Advisory
article-image

“Pune was once called the home of education; now it's time to call it a home of crime. So, will the Pune police take any action against this bus driver, or will they let him off scot-free just because he's a public bus driver? That's what remains to be seen!” it further mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Navi Mumbai: 7 People Injured As BEST Bus Collides With Tempo On Airoli Bridge
Navi Mumbai: 7 People Injured As BEST Bus Collides With Tempo On Airoli Bridge
MCC Releases Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result After Candidate Complaints; Get Direct Link Here
MCC Releases Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result After Candidate Complaints; Get Direct Link Here
₹50–60 Lakh Now Buys Just 200 sq ft In Mumbai As Studio Apartment Prices Soar
₹50–60 Lakh Now Buys Just 200 sq ft In Mumbai As Studio Apartment Prices Soar

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: PMPML Bus Driver Thrashes Elderly Person In Pune, Netizens Demand Action

Video: PMPML Bus Driver Thrashes Elderly Person In Pune, Netizens Demand Action

NCSC Orders Inquiry Into Caste Discrimination During Valmiki Jayanti Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad

NCSC Orders Inquiry Into Caste Discrimination During Valmiki Jayanti Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Travelling To Pune After Diwali? All You Need To Know About Traffic Advisory

Travelling To Pune After Diwali? All You Need To Know About Traffic Advisory

Maharashtra's Draft Co-operative Housing Society Rules To Be Cleared After Diwali, Says Minister...

Maharashtra's Draft Co-operative Housing Society Rules To Be Cleared After Diwali, Says Minister...

Pune Horror: Pregnant Woman’s Decomposed Body Found Under Bridge In Indapur; Murder Suspected

Pune Horror: Pregnant Woman’s Decomposed Body Found Under Bridge In Indapur; Murder Suspected