Video: PMPML Bus Driver Thrashes Elderly Person In Pune, Netizens Demand Action | Video Screengrab

In another shocking road rage incident, a PMPML driver is seen physically assaulting a person in Pune. The same video has gone viral on social media.

The bullying of a PMPML bus driver has come to light, who got off the bus and beat up a citizen, not only that, but also threatened those who called the police. The exact reason for the fight is not yet clear, but the citizen was forced onto the bus. And now there’s a demand for action against the driver.

A X user said, “In Pune city, thuggery, threats, and rowdyism are rampant, and the Koyta gang's reign of terror has become an everyday occurrence. Now, a bus driver from PMPML is abusing and assaulting an elderly citizen, but no one seems to care.”

“Pune was once called the home of education; now it's time to call it a home of crime. So, will the Pune police take any action against this bus driver, or will they let him off scot-free just because he's a public bus driver? That's what remains to be seen!” it further mentioned.